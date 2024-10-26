AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
2024-10-26

IMC to exhibit HEV at PAPS

Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2024 05:55am

LAHORE: Indus Motor Company (IMC) has exhibited it’s first-ever Make in Pakistan Hybrid Electric Vehicle at Pakistan Auto Show (PAPS) that is being held in Lahore from October 25-27.

The event was attended by IMC’s Senior Director Manufacturing Makoto Kubota and Director Manufacturing Wali Muhammad Khan.

With their continued focus of “Make in Pakistan,” IMC showcases its rigorous commitment to local manufacturing, sustainability, and innovation. Over the last more than 30 years, IMC has invested toward its localization efforts, enhancing the production of high-quality vehicles, while creating jobs and promoting local industry growth.

In the light of this significant investment, IMC requests the government to provide the local auto industry with sustainable policies that will foster long-term growth. By implementing policies favoring increased localization and manufacturing, Pakistan can further strengthen its automotive industry.

IMC also emphasizes the need for continued long-term policies for Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Battery powered Hybrid Electric Vehicles (BHEVs), as per AIDEP 21-26.

