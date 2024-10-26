Punjab establishing a formal system of price control: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met members of the Provincial Assembly from Sargodha and Sialkot Manawar Hussain and Muhammad Faiz respectively. The Chief Minister directed the assembly members to continuously monitor development projects and CM Initiatives.

The CM directed the Assembly Members to review fluctuations in the prices of bread, flour and other essential commodities. The CM said, “Punjab is the only province where bread and flour is available at the cheapest price. The efforts of the political and administrative team to reduce and stabilize the prices of bread and flour are commendable. The Punjab government will establish a commendable historic standard of public service.”

She added, “For the first time in the history of Pakistan, we are establishing a formal system of price control and a separate department as well. Resolving economic hardships caused to the people due to inflation is foremost among our priorities.”

The Assembly Members apprised CM Punjab about problems of their relevant constituencies and public needs.

