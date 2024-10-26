WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 25, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 24-Oct-24 23-Oct-24 22-Oct-24 21-Oct-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105753 0.105676 0.105496 0.105452 Euro 0.812306 0.810819 0.812957 0.81423 Japanese yen 0.004925 0.004973 0.004985 0.005026 U.K. pound 0.975542 0.977169 0.974895 0.976994 U.S. dollar 0.752066 0.753059 0.751277 0.750235 Algerian dinar 0.005634 0.005638 0.005636 0.005628 Australian dollar 0.499973 0.502817 0.502379 0.503033 Botswana pula 0.056029 0.056404 0.056271 0.056193 Brazilian real 0.131754 0.131785 0.131914 0.131477 Brunei dollar 0.569359 0.571712 0.570966 0.572698 Canadian dollar 0.544 0.543419 0.542273 Chilean peso 0.000793 0.000794 0.000787 0.000792 Czech koruna 0.032215 0.032119 0.032211 0.032228 Danish krone 0.108891 0.108714 0.10901 0.109165 Indian rupee 0.008945 0.008957 0.008936 0.008923 Israeli New Shekel 0.198749 0.198908 0.200812 Korean won 0.000544 0.000546 0.000548 0.000547 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45452 2.45776 2.45275 2.45095 Malaysian ringgit 0.172789 0.173496 0.173806 0.174453 Mauritian rupee 0.016276 0.016231 0.016264 0.016149 Mexican peso 0.037909 0.037778 0.037756 0.037498 New Zealand dollar 0.452067 0.454509 0.452795 0.455768 Norwegian krone 0.068749 0.068409 0.068761 0.068781 Omani rial 1.95596 1.95854 1.95391 1.9512 Peruvian sol 0.200923 0.20018 0.199637 Philippine peso 0.013012 0.013029 0.013087 0.013013 Polish zloty 0.18723 0.18744 0.188469 0.18862 Qatari riyal 0.206612 0.206884 0.206395 0.206109 Russian ruble 0.007774 0.007793 0.007778 0.007807 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200551 0.200816 0.200341 0.200063 Singapore dollar 0.569359 0.571712 0.570966 0.572698 South African rand 0.042568 0.042817 0.042752 0.042543 Swedish krona 0.071136 0.07105 0.071309 0.071252 Swiss franc 0.868988 0.868881 0.867826 0.868026 Thai baht 0.022282 0.022417 0.022549 Trinidadian dollar 0.111158 0.111014 0.110906 U.A.E. dirham 0.204783 0.205054 0.204568 0.204285 Uruguayan peso 0.018104 0.018097 0.018101 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

