WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Oct 25, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 24-Oct-24 23-Oct-24 22-Oct-24 21-Oct-24
Chinese yuan 0.105753 0.105676 0.105496 0.105452
Euro 0.812306 0.810819 0.812957 0.81423
Japanese yen 0.004925 0.004973 0.004985 0.005026
U.K. pound 0.975542 0.977169 0.974895 0.976994
U.S. dollar 0.752066 0.753059 0.751277 0.750235
Algerian dinar 0.005634 0.005638 0.005636 0.005628
Australian dollar 0.499973 0.502817 0.502379 0.503033
Botswana pula 0.056029 0.056404 0.056271 0.056193
Brazilian real 0.131754 0.131785 0.131914 0.131477
Brunei dollar 0.569359 0.571712 0.570966 0.572698
Canadian dollar 0.544 0.543419 0.542273
Chilean peso 0.000793 0.000794 0.000787 0.000792
Czech koruna 0.032215 0.032119 0.032211 0.032228
Danish krone 0.108891 0.108714 0.10901 0.109165
Indian rupee 0.008945 0.008957 0.008936 0.008923
Israeli New Shekel 0.198749 0.198908 0.200812
Korean won 0.000544 0.000546 0.000548 0.000547
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45452 2.45776 2.45275 2.45095
Malaysian ringgit 0.172789 0.173496 0.173806 0.174453
Mauritian rupee 0.016276 0.016231 0.016264 0.016149
Mexican peso 0.037909 0.037778 0.037756 0.037498
New Zealand dollar 0.452067 0.454509 0.452795 0.455768
Norwegian krone 0.068749 0.068409 0.068761 0.068781
Omani rial 1.95596 1.95854 1.95391 1.9512
Peruvian sol 0.200923 0.20018 0.199637
Philippine peso 0.013012 0.013029 0.013087 0.013013
Polish zloty 0.18723 0.18744 0.188469 0.18862
Qatari riyal 0.206612 0.206884 0.206395 0.206109
Russian ruble 0.007774 0.007793 0.007778 0.007807
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200551 0.200816 0.200341 0.200063
Singapore dollar 0.569359 0.571712 0.570966 0.572698
South African rand 0.042568 0.042817 0.042752 0.042543
Swedish krona 0.071136 0.07105 0.071309 0.071252
Swiss franc 0.868988 0.868881 0.867826 0.868026
Thai baht 0.022282 0.022417 0.022549
Trinidadian dollar 0.111158 0.111014 0.110906
U.A.E. dirham 0.204783 0.205054 0.204568 0.204285
Uruguayan peso 0.018104 0.018097 0.018101
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
