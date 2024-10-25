Sri Lankan shares log sixth straight weekly gains
Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by industrials and financial stocks.
Sri Lankan shares end little changed
-
The CSE All-Share index settled 0.35% higher at 12,517.58 points. It gained 1.73% for the week, logging the sixth straight weekly rise.
-
Nation Lanka Finance and Industrial Asphalts were the top percentage gainers on the index, up 50% and 33.3%, respectively.
-
Trading volume on the index rose to 135.1 million shares from 124.7 million shares in the previous session.
-
The equity market’s turnover fell to 4.75 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($16.2 million) from 4.79 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.
-
Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 239.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 4.70 billion rupees, the data showed.
Comments