AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares log sixth straight weekly gains

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by industrials and financial stocks. Sri Lankan shares end little...
Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2024 09:04pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by industrials and financial stocks.

Sri Lankan shares end little changed

  • The CSE All-Share index settled 0.35% higher at 12,517.58 points. It gained 1.73% for the week, logging the sixth straight weekly rise.

  • Nation Lanka Finance and Industrial Asphalts were the top percentage gainers on the index, up 50% and 33.3%, respectively.

  • Trading volume on the index rose to 135.1 million shares from 124.7 million shares in the previous session.

  • The equity market’s turnover fell to 4.75 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($16.2 million) from 4.79 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

  • Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 239.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 4.70 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lankan shares log sixth straight weekly gains

KSE-100 closes shy of record 90,000 mark, continues winning streak amid strong buying

SC holds full court reference for outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa

Rupee gains against US dollar

Lotte Chemical’s profit plunges 75% in 3QCY24

OGDC’s profit down 16% in 1QFY25 amid lower sales

Oil heads for weekly gain as Middle East keeps market on edge

Gaza rescuers say children among 20 killed in Israeli strikes on Khan Yunis

PM Shehbaz hails Punjab police for eliminating 10 ‘khawarij’ in Mianwali

China to offer Taliban tariff-free trade as it inches closer to isolated resource-rich regime

Gold price per tola decreases Rs800 in Pakistan

Read more stories