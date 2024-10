Argentina’s wheat exports could hit 13.3 million metric tons for the 2024/25 season, which would mark the second-highest year on record, the Rosario grains exchange said in a report on Friday.

Some 19.5 million tons of wheat are expected to be harvested in the season, according to the exchange.

Russian wheat export prices rise

The exports estimate would be only behind the 2021/22 season, which exported 15.4 million tons after a record harvest.