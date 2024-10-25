AGL 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
AIRLINK 135.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.14%)
DFML 45.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.77%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.12%)
FFBL 63.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.76%)
FFL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (7.28%)
HUBC 107.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.93%)
KOSM 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
MLCF 38.43 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.84%)
NBP 67.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.97%)
OGDC 180.00 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (2.27%)
PAEL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.07%)
PPL 140.98 Increased By ▲ 7.49 (5.61%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
SEARL 66.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.54%)
TELE 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.05%)
TPLP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TREET 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.3%)
TRG 49.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.01%)
UNITY 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 9,705 Increased By 119.2 (1.24%)
BR30 29,311 Increased By 520 (1.81%)
KSE100 90,100 Increased By 1154.1 (1.3%)
KSE30 28,464 Increased By 421 (1.5%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper set for weekly decline on China stimulus disappointment

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2024 11:45am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Copper prices rose slightly on Friday, but remained on track to end the week lower after stimulus measures from top consumer China failed to ease demand worry.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.3% to $9,536 per metric ton by 0344 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) advanced 0.1% to 76,600 yuan ($10,749.97) a ton.

LME copper was on track for its fourth straight week of decline. SHFE copper was also set for a weekly drop.

China released a slew of supportive measures to boost growth but the scale of support so far failed to lift demand worries.

LME aluminium dropped 1.7% to $2,605.50 a ton, retreating from a near five-month high hit in the previous session on raw material supply worry.

LME zinc fell 1.4% to $3,130, but was set to log a weekly gain after hitting a 20-month high on Thursday on tightness of near-term supplies.

LME zinc hits 3-week high amid supply disruptions

“It is not the first time that metals have got carried away with supply disruption or ore shortage stories by ignoring demand slowdown. But in most such times, prices have started multi-month bearish trend,” said Sandeep Daga, a director at Metal Intelligence Centre.

“Bulls are refraining from adding new bets despite Chinese stimulus, while bearish stakes are at multi-year low. A large part of panic buying from bears is over. I expect prices to slide,” Daga said, adding that LME copper could fall to $9,200 a ton.

LME nickel eased 0.4% to $16,230, lead edged down 0.2% at $2,070 and tin fell 0.4% to $31,000.

SHFE aluminium fell 1.2% to 20,785 yuan a ton, zinc declined 0.4% to 25,245 yuan, tin decreased 0.4% to 253,750 yuan, while nickel rose 0.3% to 126,310 yuan and lead edged up 0.2% at 16,790 yuan.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market copper price

Comments

200 characters

Copper set for weekly decline on China stimulus disappointment

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

PSDP 2024-25: Ministries’ Rs2.9trn request pruned to Rs1.1trn

KE concerned at Nepra’s delay in announcing FCA for two months

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Oil heads for weekly gain as Middle East tensions keep market on edge

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

Justice Mansoor refuses special bench role until Full Court review

Duties, taxes on transhipment: Bank guarantees mandatory for Iranian transporters

APTMA urges MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Karachi to Sukkur via Hyderabad: Centre, Sindh agree to construct M6 Motorway

Read more stories