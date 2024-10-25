AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
Ahsan calls for permanent legislative body for Islamabad

Naveed Butt Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal emphasised the urgent need for a permanent legislative body for Islamabad, whether in the form of a provincial assembly or a council, to address the city’s legislative challenges effectively.

The minister made these remarks in a meeting held at P-Block Secretariat on Thursday.

Highlighting Islamabad’s core issues, he pointed out the lack of legislation as a fundamental problem. He further stressed the importance of defining clear administrative authority, ensuring efficient governance and management.

Iqbal called for a formal governance model for Islamabad that guarantees the presence of a central body to oversee the city’s administration. He also underscored the necessity of a structured waste management system for the suburbs, addressing the long-standing issue of waste collection.

He advocated for the establishment of a central authority capable of effective accountability, ensuring transparency and good governance.

Additionally, he proposed an institutional mechanism resilient to frequent transfers of officers and administrators, aiming to maintain consistent operations and effective management.

The federal minister emphasised the need for a governance model that remains unaffected by changes in the federal government, ensuring stability and continuity in the administrative processes of the capital.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

