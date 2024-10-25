AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-25

‘Pakistan embarking on process of digital transformation’

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2024 07:58am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is embarking on the process of digital transformation, said Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director Emma Fan called on Minister of State in her office, here on Thursday.

Matters of mutual interest and relating to further strengthening collaboration between Pakistan and ADB, Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program, and IT and Telecom sector were discussed in detail.

IT Secretary Zarrar Hasham Khan and IT and Telecom Division Special Secretary Azfar Manzoor were also present in the meeting.

Minister of State for IT Khawaja said under the vision of the prime minister of Pakistan, the present government is taking steps for the development of IT and Telecommunication sector of the country. The government is fully supporting the private sector, adding that the Ministry of IT is taking alongside the IT industry for increasing IT exports. Pakistan's IT exports are increasing, she maintained.

Khawaja said Pakistan is embarking on the process of digital transformation. Governance, economy and society are being digitalised, she added. She said ADB has a very important role in the digitalisation process in Pakistan.

Pakistan ADB MOITT digital transformation Shaza Fatima Khawaja

