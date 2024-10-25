AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
Markets Print 2024-10-25

Selective buying on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:28am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,100 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,100 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,700 to Rs 8,700 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

Around, 1400 bales of Ghotki were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,300 per maund, 1200 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,300 per maund, 600 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 200 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,100 per maund, 2800 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,100 per maund, 1000 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 400 bales of Dharanwala were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 400 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 17,600 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 2600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 17,600 per maund, 2600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,100 per maund and 200 bales of Tounsa Shareef were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

