ISLAMABAD: Following the successful visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang to Pakistan, a productive meeting was held between Jiang Zaidong, Ambassador of China to Pakistan, and Fahd Haroon, Minister of State/Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media, along with their respective teams.

The meeting focused on the role of media and digital outreach in supporting key China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiatives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024