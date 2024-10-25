AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.66%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
DGKC 85.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.65%)
FCCL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.39%)
FFBL 61.70 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (7.12%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 108.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.78%)
HUMNL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.42%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.01%)
MLCF 38.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.11%)
NBP 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
OGDC 176.01 Increased By ▲ 7.02 (4.15%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
PPL 133.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.9%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
PTC 16.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.79%)
SEARL 67.75 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.63%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TREET 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
TRG 49.61 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (9.64%)
UNITY 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 9,586 Increased By 239.1 (2.56%)
BR30 28,791 Increased By 678.6 (2.41%)
KSE100 88,946 Increased By 1751.5 (2.01%)
KSE30 28,043 Increased By 645.6 (2.36%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-10-25

Turkey buries attack victims after striking PKK

AFP Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:28am

ANKARA: The first Ankara attack victims were being buried Thursday, just hours after Turkey struck PKK militants in Iraq and Syria whom it blames for the assault on a defence firm that killed five.

As the dust settled after Wednesday’s deadly attack on the state-run Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) that also left 22 injured, Turkey pointed the finger at Kurdish militants as “very likely” responsible.

Turkish investigators said both attackers were “PKK terrorists”, identifying them as a man called Ali Orek, codename “Rojger”, and a woman called Mine Sevjin Alcicek, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X.

Both appeared in CCTV images posted on X in which they are seen emerging from a taxi then firing assault rifles before entering the building.

The taxi driver, whom they killed, was buried on Thursday at a funeral attended by Yerlikaya and parliamentary speaker Numan Kurtulmus.

Turkey attack victims

Comments

200 characters

Turkey buries attack victims after striking PKK

KE concerned at Nepra’s delay in announcing FCA for two months

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

Justice Mansoor refuses special bench role until Full Court review

Duties, taxes on transhipment: Bank guarantees mandatory for Iranian transporters

APTMA urges MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Karachi to Sukkur via Hyderabad: Centre, Sindh agree to construct M6 Motorway

DG I&I Customs enforcement, anti-smuggling functions abolished

Incidence of GST to go down: Minimum value of 4 steel goods drastically cut

‘Fazl tried to make constitutional amendment controversial’: Bilawal gives 26th Amendment passage credit to outgoing CJP

Read more stories