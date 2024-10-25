AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.66%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
DGKC 85.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.65%)
FCCL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.39%)
FFBL 61.70 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (7.12%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 108.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.78%)
HUMNL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.42%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.01%)
MLCF 38.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.11%)
NBP 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
OGDC 176.01 Increased By ▲ 7.02 (4.15%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
PPL 133.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.9%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
PTC 16.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.79%)
SEARL 67.75 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.63%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TREET 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
TRG 49.61 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (9.64%)
UNITY 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 9,586 Increased By 239.1 (2.56%)
BR30 28,791 Increased By 678.6 (2.41%)
KSE100 88,946 Increased By 1751.5 (2.01%)
KSE30 28,043 Increased By 645.6 (2.36%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-25

Tesla surge lifts Nasdaq; Dow, S&P 500 falter on earnings

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:28am

NEW YORK: The Nasdaq jumped on Thursday, driven by Tesla’s positive earnings forecast, which buoyed market sentiment despite declines from other corporate results and pressure from rising Treasury yields.

Shares of the company soared 19%, with the EV-maker set to add more than $100 billion to its market capitalization, after it reported robust third-quarter profits and surprised investors with a prediction of 20% to 30% sales growth next year.

This helped take the Consumer Discretionary sector 2.7% higher.

“Musk said a lot of things investors wanted to hear - growth rates at double what the Street had, Robotaxi timelines that were a bit ahead of expectations. It puts confidence back in the stock,” said Dennis Dick, trader at Triple D Trading, who holds Tesla shares.

However, sentiment was shaky elsewhere. The S&P 500 pared gains, with nine of its sectors in the red, as other earnings reports and continued pressure from rising Treasury yields weighed.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note eased slightly on the day, but was still trading around its highest since late July. It went as high as 4.26% in Wednesday’s session, which saw all three major equity indexes lose ground.

Other megacap growth stocks reversed early gains, with Nvidia down 0.2% and Apple losing 0.5%.

IBM lost 6.5% after missing third-quarter revenue estimates, while Honeywell’s 4.3% decline after it forecast annual sales below estimates also weighed on the blue-chip Dow.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 234.37 points, or 0.55%, to 42,280.58, the S&P 500 lost 0.33 points, or 0.01%, to 5,797.09 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 67.23 points, or 0.37%, to 18,343.89.

Materials dropped 1.4%, dragged down by Newmont as higher costs and weaker Nevada output saw it miss profit estimates.

Boeing also lost 2% after factory workers voted on Wednesday to reject a contract offer and continue a more than five-week-long strike.

Stocks have eased from record levels over the past few sessions due to a reassessment of bets on the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts, rising Treasury yields, corporate earnings and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming US election.

The pullback, however, was to be expected, Dick said. “The story is still in tech and (artificial intelligence), and that story is not going away, I would still say dips in tech need to be bought.”

Southwest Airlines lost 3.6% after earnings and after the company reached an agreement with activist investor Elliott Investment Management. On a brighter note, UPS added 5.2% after the parcel service provider reported a rise in third-quarter profit, on rebounding volumes and cost cuts.

Of the 159 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported results this earnings season, 78.6% have beaten analyst expectations, according to data compiled by LSEG.

S&P 500 S&P

Comments

200 characters

Tesla surge lifts Nasdaq; Dow, S&P 500 falter on earnings

KE concerned at Nepra’s delay in announcing FCA for two months

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

Justice Mansoor refuses special bench role until Full Court review

Duties, taxes on transhipment: Bank guarantees mandatory for Iranian transporters

APTMA urges MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Karachi to Sukkur via Hyderabad: Centre, Sindh agree to construct M6 Motorway

DG I&I Customs enforcement, anti-smuggling functions abolished

Incidence of GST to go down: Minimum value of 4 steel goods drastically cut

‘Fazl tried to make constitutional amendment controversial’: Bilawal gives 26th Amendment passage credit to outgoing CJP

Read more stories