AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.66%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
DGKC 85.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.65%)
FCCL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.39%)
FFBL 61.70 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (7.12%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 108.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.78%)
HUMNL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.42%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.01%)
MLCF 38.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.11%)
NBP 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
OGDC 176.01 Increased By ▲ 7.02 (4.15%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
PPL 133.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.9%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
PTC 16.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.79%)
SEARL 67.75 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.63%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TREET 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
TRG 49.61 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (9.64%)
UNITY 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 9,586 Increased By 239.1 (2.56%)
BR30 28,791 Increased By 678.6 (2.41%)
KSE100 88,946 Increased By 1751.5 (2.01%)
KSE30 28,043 Increased By 645.6 (2.36%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-25

Nikkei ends marginally higher

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:28am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended marginally higher on Thursday, just about ending a three-session losing run as investors fret about the country’s political stability. The Nikkei ended up 0.1% at 38,143.29. However, that was after it opened down 0.79% and then swung to gains of as much as 0.6% in the session.

The volatility index ended flat at 27.8.

Local media have reported that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito may lose their majority in the Oct. 27 election, set up after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba dissolved the lower house of parliament on Oct. 9. The Mainichi newspaper reported the ruling coalition may not reach the 200 seats required for an outright majority in the 465-seat chamber.

The market is worried about the stability of the government, said Takamasa Ikeda, senior portfolio manager at GCI Asset Management. “The LDP would have a hard time passing bills if the coalition loses the majority. The government may become a lame duck,” Ikeda said.

Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities, said, “The market has priced in the risks of a defeat for the ruling coalition and opposition parties may not boost as many seats as expected because the voting rate may be low.”

