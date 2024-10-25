AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.66%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
DGKC 85.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.65%)
FCCL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.39%)
FFBL 61.70 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (7.12%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 108.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.78%)
HUMNL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.42%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.01%)
MLCF 38.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.11%)
NBP 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
OGDC 176.01 Increased By ▲ 7.02 (4.15%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
PPL 133.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.9%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
PTC 16.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.79%)
SEARL 67.75 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.63%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TREET 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
TRG 49.61 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (9.64%)
UNITY 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 9,586 Increased By 239.1 (2.56%)
BR30 28,791 Increased By 678.6 (2.41%)
KSE100 88,946 Increased By 1751.5 (2.01%)
KSE30 28,043 Increased By 645.6 (2.36%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-25

IMF throws support behind bank mergers in Europe

AFP Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:28am

WASHINGTON: The IMF said Thursday that it welcomes mergers between European banks to better finance innovative companies, although it declined to comment on talks of a tie-up between Commerzbank and Italy’s UniCredit.

“That has been our recommendation, that these mergers should take place,” said Alfred Kammer, director of the International Monetary Fund’s European department.

At a press conference, he added that “larger pan-European banks” are needed, not just national players in the European Union’s 27 countries.

“One way of doing it is through merger and consolidations,” said Kammer, while adding that the IMF would not comment on individual transactions.

UniCredit has taken Germany by surprise by building a position in Commerzbank equivalent to around 21 percent since early September, sparking speculation of a possible takeover.

In Germany, unions and politicians have voiced concern that an acquisition of the country’s second-largest lender could bring job losses and curtail lending to its small and midsize businesses. But for years, European policymakers have pushed for deeper integration of eurozone financial markets, saying this is needed to create financial institutions capable of competing globally.

UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel has said openly that he sees “potential in a merger” with Commerzbank.

Such a merger would create Europe’s eighth largest banking group in terms of balance sheet, behind Switzerland’s UBS and Germany’s leading Deutsche Bank, according to Bloomberg.

Last month, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said cross-border banking mergers in Europe were “desirable” to boost the banks’ competitiveness.

IMF

Comments

200 characters

IMF throws support behind bank mergers in Europe

KE concerned at Nepra’s delay in announcing FCA for two months

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

Justice Mansoor refuses special bench role until Full Court review

Duties, taxes on transhipment: Bank guarantees mandatory for Iranian transporters

APTMA urges MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Karachi to Sukkur via Hyderabad: Centre, Sindh agree to construct M6 Motorway

DG I&I Customs enforcement, anti-smuggling functions abolished

Incidence of GST to go down: Minimum value of 4 steel goods drastically cut

‘Fazl tried to make constitutional amendment controversial’: Bilawal gives 26th Amendment passage credit to outgoing CJP

Read more stories