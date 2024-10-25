AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.66%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
DGKC 85.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.65%)
FCCL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.39%)
FFBL 61.70 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (7.12%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 108.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.78%)
HUMNL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.42%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.01%)
MLCF 38.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.11%)
NBP 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
OGDC 176.01 Increased By ▲ 7.02 (4.15%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
PPL 133.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.9%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
PTC 16.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.79%)
SEARL 67.75 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.63%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TREET 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
TRG 49.61 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (9.64%)
UNITY 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 9,586 Increased By 239.1 (2.56%)
BR30 28,791 Increased By 678.6 (2.41%)
KSE100 88,946 Increased By 1751.5 (2.01%)
KSE30 28,043 Increased By 645.6 (2.36%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-25

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:28am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Oct 24, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        23-Oct-24      22-Oct-24      21-Oct-24      18-Oct-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.105676       0.105496       0.105452        0.10552
Euro                             0.810819       0.812957        0.81423       0.813618
Japanese yen                     0.004973       0.004985       0.005026          0.005
U.K. pound                       0.977169       0.974895       0.976994       0.978675
U.S. dollar                      0.753059       0.751277       0.750235       0.750086
Algerian dinar                   0.005638       0.005636       0.005628       0.005626
Australian dollar                0.502817       0.502379       0.503033       0.502708
Botswana pula                    0.056404       0.056271       0.056193       0.056181
Brazilian real                   0.131785       0.131914       0.131477        0.13237
Brunei dollar                    0.571712       0.570966       0.572698       0.570972
Canadian dollar                  0.543419       0.542273       0.543462
Chilean peso                     0.000794       0.000787       0.000792       0.000794
Czech koruna                     0.032119       0.032211       0.032228       0.032255
Danish krone                     0.108714        0.10901       0.109165       0.109099
Indian rupee                     0.008957       0.008936       0.008923       0.008922
Israeli New Shekel               0.198749       0.198908       0.200812       0.202016
Korean won                       0.000546       0.000548       0.000547       0.000549
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.45776        2.45275        2.45095
Malaysian ringgit                0.173496       0.173806       0.174453       0.174175
Mauritian rupee                  0.016231       0.016264       0.016149       0.016083
Mexican peso                     0.037756       0.037498       0.037821
New Zealand dollar               0.454509       0.452795       0.455768       0.454477
Norwegian krone                  0.068409       0.068761       0.068781       0.068884
Omani rial                        1.95854        1.95391         1.9512
Peruvian sol                      0.20018       0.199637        0.20013
Philippine peso                  0.013029       0.013087       0.013013       0.012996
Polish zloty                      0.18744       0.188469        0.18862       0.188853
Qatari riyal                     0.206884       0.206395       0.206109
Russian ruble                    0.007793       0.007778       0.007807        0.00778
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.200816       0.200341       0.200063
Singapore dollar                 0.571712       0.570966       0.572698       0.570972
South African rand               0.042817       0.042752       0.042543       0.042636
Swedish krona                     0.07105       0.071309       0.071252       0.071242
Swiss franc                      0.868881       0.867826       0.868026        0.86605
Thai baht                                       0.022417       0.022549       0.022643
Trinidadian dollar               0.111014       0.110906       0.110922
U.A.E. dirham                    0.205054       0.204568       0.204285
Uruguayan peso                   0.018097       0.018101       0.018054
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF SDR

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

KE concerned at Nepra’s delay in announcing FCA for two months

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

Justice Mansoor refuses special bench role until Full Court review

Duties, taxes on transhipment: Bank guarantees mandatory for Iranian transporters

APTMA urges MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Karachi to Sukkur via Hyderabad: Centre, Sindh agree to construct M6 Motorway

DG I&I Customs enforcement, anti-smuggling functions abolished

Incidence of GST to go down: Minimum value of 4 steel goods drastically cut

‘Fazl tried to make constitutional amendment controversial’: Bilawal gives 26th Amendment passage credit to outgoing CJP

Read more stories