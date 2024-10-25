WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Oct 24, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 23-Oct-24 22-Oct-24 21-Oct-24 18-Oct-24
Chinese yuan 0.105676 0.105496 0.105452 0.10552
Euro 0.810819 0.812957 0.81423 0.813618
Japanese yen 0.004973 0.004985 0.005026 0.005
U.K. pound 0.977169 0.974895 0.976994 0.978675
U.S. dollar 0.753059 0.751277 0.750235 0.750086
Algerian dinar 0.005638 0.005636 0.005628 0.005626
Australian dollar 0.502817 0.502379 0.503033 0.502708
Botswana pula 0.056404 0.056271 0.056193 0.056181
Brazilian real 0.131785 0.131914 0.131477 0.13237
Brunei dollar 0.571712 0.570966 0.572698 0.570972
Canadian dollar 0.543419 0.542273 0.543462
Chilean peso 0.000794 0.000787 0.000792 0.000794
Czech koruna 0.032119 0.032211 0.032228 0.032255
Danish krone 0.108714 0.10901 0.109165 0.109099
Indian rupee 0.008957 0.008936 0.008923 0.008922
Israeli New Shekel 0.198749 0.198908 0.200812 0.202016
Korean won 0.000546 0.000548 0.000547 0.000549
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45776 2.45275 2.45095
Malaysian ringgit 0.173496 0.173806 0.174453 0.174175
Mauritian rupee 0.016231 0.016264 0.016149 0.016083
Mexican peso 0.037756 0.037498 0.037821
New Zealand dollar 0.454509 0.452795 0.455768 0.454477
Norwegian krone 0.068409 0.068761 0.068781 0.068884
Omani rial 1.95854 1.95391 1.9512
Peruvian sol 0.20018 0.199637 0.20013
Philippine peso 0.013029 0.013087 0.013013 0.012996
Polish zloty 0.18744 0.188469 0.18862 0.188853
Qatari riyal 0.206884 0.206395 0.206109
Russian ruble 0.007793 0.007778 0.007807 0.00778
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200816 0.200341 0.200063
Singapore dollar 0.571712 0.570966 0.572698 0.570972
South African rand 0.042817 0.042752 0.042543 0.042636
Swedish krona 0.07105 0.071309 0.071252 0.071242
Swiss franc 0.868881 0.867826 0.868026 0.86605
Thai baht 0.022417 0.022549 0.022643
Trinidadian dollar 0.111014 0.110906 0.110922
U.A.E. dirham 0.205054 0.204568 0.204285
Uruguayan peso 0.018097 0.018101 0.018054
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
