WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 24, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 23-Oct-24 22-Oct-24 21-Oct-24 18-Oct-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105676 0.105496 0.105452 0.10552 Euro 0.810819 0.812957 0.81423 0.813618 Japanese yen 0.004973 0.004985 0.005026 0.005 U.K. pound 0.977169 0.974895 0.976994 0.978675 U.S. dollar 0.753059 0.751277 0.750235 0.750086 Algerian dinar 0.005638 0.005636 0.005628 0.005626 Australian dollar 0.502817 0.502379 0.503033 0.502708 Botswana pula 0.056404 0.056271 0.056193 0.056181 Brazilian real 0.131785 0.131914 0.131477 0.13237 Brunei dollar 0.571712 0.570966 0.572698 0.570972 Canadian dollar 0.543419 0.542273 0.543462 Chilean peso 0.000794 0.000787 0.000792 0.000794 Czech koruna 0.032119 0.032211 0.032228 0.032255 Danish krone 0.108714 0.10901 0.109165 0.109099 Indian rupee 0.008957 0.008936 0.008923 0.008922 Israeli New Shekel 0.198749 0.198908 0.200812 0.202016 Korean won 0.000546 0.000548 0.000547 0.000549 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45776 2.45275 2.45095 Malaysian ringgit 0.173496 0.173806 0.174453 0.174175 Mauritian rupee 0.016231 0.016264 0.016149 0.016083 Mexican peso 0.037756 0.037498 0.037821 New Zealand dollar 0.454509 0.452795 0.455768 0.454477 Norwegian krone 0.068409 0.068761 0.068781 0.068884 Omani rial 1.95854 1.95391 1.9512 Peruvian sol 0.20018 0.199637 0.20013 Philippine peso 0.013029 0.013087 0.013013 0.012996 Polish zloty 0.18744 0.188469 0.18862 0.188853 Qatari riyal 0.206884 0.206395 0.206109 Russian ruble 0.007793 0.007778 0.007807 0.00778 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200816 0.200341 0.200063 Singapore dollar 0.571712 0.570966 0.572698 0.570972 South African rand 0.042817 0.042752 0.042543 0.042636 Swedish krona 0.07105 0.071309 0.071252 0.071242 Swiss franc 0.868881 0.867826 0.868026 0.86605 Thai baht 0.022417 0.022549 0.022643 Trinidadian dollar 0.111014 0.110906 0.110922 U.A.E. dirham 0.205054 0.204568 0.204285 Uruguayan peso 0.018097 0.018101 0.018054 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024