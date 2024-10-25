Markets Print 2024-10-25
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (October 24, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 276.70 278.79 AED 75.27 75.97
EURO 297.45 300.20 SAR 73.52 74.16
GBP 357.29 360.67 INTERBANK 277.70 277.85
JPY 1.80 1.86
=========================================================================
