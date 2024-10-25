AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.66%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
DGKC 85.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.65%)
FCCL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.39%)
FFBL 61.70 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (7.12%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 108.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.78%)
HUMNL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.42%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.01%)
MLCF 38.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.11%)
NBP 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
OGDC 176.01 Increased By ▲ 7.02 (4.15%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
PPL 133.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.9%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
PTC 16.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.79%)
SEARL 67.75 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.63%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TREET 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
TRG 49.61 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (9.64%)
UNITY 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 9,586 Increased By 239.1 (2.56%)
BR30 28,791 Increased By 678.6 (2.41%)
KSE100 88,946 Increased By 1751.5 (2.01%)
KSE30 28,043 Increased By 645.6 (2.36%)
Markets Print 2024-10-25

Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (October 24, 2024)...
Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:28am

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (October 24, 2024)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                      12600-12700
Gur                        17000-20000
Shakar                     18000-22000
Ghee (16 kg)                 7400-7950
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             60000-70000
Turmeric                   16500-20000
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               24000-26000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          28000-31000
Dal Mong (Washed)          30000-34000
Dal Mash (Sabat)           46000-48000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          45000-52000
Dal Mash (Washed)          54000-57000
Dal Masoor (Local)         30000-31000
Dal Masoor (impor)         27000-31000
Masoor (salam-impor)       25000-29000
Masoor (salam-local)       29000-30000
Gram White                 23000-29000
Gram Black                 27000-30000
Dal Chana (Thin)           35000-36000
Dal Chana (Thick)          36000-37000
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                          37000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    50000-55000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        30000-33000
Basmati Super (new)        26000-30000
Kainat 1121                25000-30000
Rice Basmati (386)         18000-20000
Basmati broken             14000-19000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                  1400-1650
======================================

