AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.66%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
DGKC 85.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.65%)
FCCL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.39%)
FFBL 61.70 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (7.12%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 108.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.78%)
HUMNL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.42%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.01%)
MLCF 38.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.11%)
NBP 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
OGDC 176.01 Increased By ▲ 7.02 (4.15%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
PPL 133.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.9%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
PTC 16.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.79%)
SEARL 67.75 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.63%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TREET 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
TRG 49.61 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (9.64%)
UNITY 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 9,586 Increased By 239.1 (2.56%)
BR30 28,791 Increased By 678.6 (2.41%)
KSE100 88,946 Increased By 1751.5 (2.01%)
KSE30 28,043 Increased By 645.6 (2.36%)
Oct 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bomb attack in Afghan capital kills one, wounds 11

AFP Published 24 Oct, 2024 06:31pm

KABUL: An attacker carrying a bomb in a bag killed a child and wounded 11 others in a market in Afghanistan’s capital, police said on Thursday.

The attack took place in a central area of Kabul on Wednesday afternoon, although Taliban officials did not confirm the incident until Thursday.

“Yesterday, there was an explosion in the Pamir Cinema area of Kabul from explosives a person was carrying in a bag,” Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said in a statement.

“Due to this explosion, a child was killed and some civilians were lightly wounded,” he said, telling AFP later that 11 people had been hurt in the blast.

A suspect, who was also wounded, has been arrested, he added in the statement.

Italian organisation Emergency NGO, which operates a hospital in Kabul, said on Wednesday it treated 11 wounded, including two young children, a 16-year-old and two women.

Afghan Taliban vow to implement media ban on images of living things

“The explosion took place at a second-hand clothes market when it opened and people crowded to get in,” said deputy country director Stefano Gennaro Smirnov.

“This is the Pamir Cinema neighbourhood, one of the most densely populated in Kabul. Many of those affected by this attack will be living in conditions of severe poverty,” he added.

No group has claimed Wednesday’s attack.

The number of deadly bomb blasts and suicide attacks in Afghanistan has markedly declined since the Taliban ended their insurgency after seizing power in August 2021.

However, a number of armed groups, including the regional chapter of the Islamic State group, remain a threat.

Afghanistan Kabul

Comments

200 characters

Bomb attack in Afghan capital kills one, wounds 11

Pakistan aims to privatise flag carrier PIA in November: finance minister

Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi released from Adiala Jail on bail

PSX inks new record, KSE-100 settles near 89,000 mark

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $18mn, now stand at $11.04bn

FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about 26th constitutional amendment

Aurangzeb explores climate financing, trade deals with global institutions

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

Despite higher sales, textile giant Interloop’s profit down 94% in 1QFY25

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Sindh

Read more stories