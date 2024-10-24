AGL 38.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.1%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
DFML 45.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
DGKC 84.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.62%)
FCCL 31.19 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.04%)
FFBL 61.85 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (7.38%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUBC 108.21 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.27%)
HUMNL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.51%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.1%)
NBP 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.44%)
OGDC 175.60 Increased By ▲ 6.61 (3.91%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.1%)
PRL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.18%)
PTC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.13%)
SEARL 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.17%)
TELE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.57%)
TOMCL 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.44%)
TPLP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.34%)
TRG 48.70 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (7.62%)
UNITY 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 9,545 Increased By 197.7 (2.12%)
BR30 28,746 Increased By 633.3 (2.25%)
KSE100 88,766 Increased By 1571.1 (1.8%)
KSE30 27,966 Increased By 568.7 (2.08%)
Oct 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

LME zinc hits 3-week high amid supply disruptions

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2024 12:42pm

Zinc prices rose in London on Thursday to their highest levels in three weeks on bets of a rally in coming weeks amid supply disruptions and a takeover fight at a major smelter.

Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange (LME) climbed as much as 1.8% to $3,199 per metric ton, the highest since Oct. 3.

The contract was trading 1.7% higher, as of 0352 GMT. The most-traded November zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) advanced 1.6% to 25,455 yuan ($3,578.66) a ton.

The LME zinc cash contract traded at a $58.25-a-ton premium to the three-month contract on Wednesday, a level unseen since September 2022 and indicating tightness in nearby supply.

Speculators have been building up positions in LME zinc futures and options, betting that technical tightness will translate into a rally in coming weeks.

“The zinc market has been rattled by a series of mine setbacks this year, dramatically tightening supplies of zinc ore and concentrate,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

Copper, aluminium, zinc higher on weak dollar

Operation at Australia’s Century zinc has been suspended until mid-November, parent firm Sibanye Stillwater said on Friday.

A trader said sentiment towards Korea Zinc, whose shares skyrocketed 29.9% to a record high amid a takeover battle, also boosted zinc prices.

“Fundamentally zinc is still good with the shortage of concentrates.

Metals can be a proxy to equities and vice versa,“ the trader said.

LME aluminium also hit its highest in three weeks, rising as much as 0.7% to $2,688 a ton, while SHFE aluminium climbed to the highest since Oct. 14 at 21,170 yuan.

Prices are supported by tight supplies of raw materials alumina and bauxite.

LME copper rose 0.6% to $9,576 a ton, tin climbed 1.1% to $31,250, while nickel eased 0.2% to $16,275 and lead eased 0.2% to $2,059.

SHFE copper edged down 0.3% to 76,700 yuan a ton, nickel fell 0.3% to 126,120 yuan, while lead was almost unchanged at 16,765 yuan and tin rose 1% to 256,000 yuan.

London Metal Exchange LME Zinc Korea Zinc

Comments

200 characters

LME zinc hits 3-week high amid supply disruptions

PSX inks new record, KSE-100 crosses 89,000 amid broad-based buying

IHC orders Imran Khan be produced in court by 3pm today

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

Aurangzeb explores climate financing, trade deals with global institutions

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Sindh

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Oil prices rise 1% as Mideast attacks heighten supply concerns

IMF projects 2.1pc increase in govt expenditure

Finance minister, his Saudi counterpart hold talks

Read more stories