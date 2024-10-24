AGL 38.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.46%)
AIRLINK 138.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.73%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
DFML 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.33%)
DGKC 86.15 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.42%)
FCCL 30.97 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.31%)
FFBL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.43%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
HUBC 108.79 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.82%)
HUMNL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
MLCF 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
NBP 67.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.44%)
OGDC 171.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.49%)
PAEL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PPL 134.62 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (2.76%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.27%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.06%)
SEARL 67.57 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (4.36%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.97%)
TOMCL 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.58%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
TRG 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.55%)
UNITY 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 9,443 Increased By 95.6 (1.02%)
BR30 28,603 Increased By 490.1 (1.74%)
KSE100 88,045 Increased By 850.8 (0.98%)
KSE30 27,652 Increased By 254.5 (0.93%)
Oct 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-24

VC UAF stresses solutions to agricultural challenges

Press Release Published 24 Oct, 2024 06:49am

FAISALABAD: Agricultural scientists should pace up their efforts to come up with doable solutions to agricultural challenges and ensure food security in order to meet the demand of ever-increasing population, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan.

He stated this while chairing the Deans Committee. He said that the university was making all out efforts to address the problems of the farming community. He added that the agriculture was the backbone of our economy and it was the need of time to promote the latest trends of the agricultural that will boost up the productivity and make the agriculture a profitable sector.

He added that the university was producing the skilled manpower equipped with modern knowledge and practical work. He said that university was paying a special attention on academia, research, agricultural and rural development internationalization, academy industry linkages that will be further uplifted.

He said that the university was taking all possible measures to provide state-of-the-art facilities to the students in term of modern labs, hostels, sports arenas, and others. He said that quality education and research were essential for the knowledge based economy for which the university was ensuring quality manpower and tangible research work. He said that the university was promoting the austerity measures. He also said that the capacity building of the students and staff would be further enhanced.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

UAF VC Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan Agricultural scientists

Comments

200 characters

VC UAF stresses solutions to agricultural challenges

Aurangzeb explores climate financing, trade deals with global institutions

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

Finance minister, his Saudi counterpart hold talks

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

NA informed: Final auction for PIA on 30th

MoF unwilling to legalise revenue-based load shedding

Disco applicable rates: Govt set to provide power to SEZs

Aurangzeb for social protection in IMF loans

MoFA, SIFC finalizing agenda for PM’s visit to Qatar

COLABS announces raising $2mn in pre-Series A funding

Read more stories