VC UAF stresses solutions to agricultural challenges

FAISALABAD: Agricultural scientists should pace up their efforts to come up with doable solutions to agricultural challenges and ensure food security in order to meet the demand of ever-increasing population, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan.

He stated this while chairing the Deans Committee. He said that the university was making all out efforts to address the problems of the farming community. He added that the agriculture was the backbone of our economy and it was the need of time to promote the latest trends of the agricultural that will boost up the productivity and make the agriculture a profitable sector.

He added that the university was producing the skilled manpower equipped with modern knowledge and practical work. He said that university was paying a special attention on academia, research, agricultural and rural development internationalization, academy industry linkages that will be further uplifted.

He said that the university was taking all possible measures to provide state-of-the-art facilities to the students in term of modern labs, hostels, sports arenas, and others. He said that quality education and research were essential for the knowledge based economy for which the university was ensuring quality manpower and tangible research work. He said that the university was promoting the austerity measures. He also said that the capacity building of the students and staff would be further enhanced.

