AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
AIRLINK 137.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.58%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.86%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
DFML 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.66%)
DGKC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.24%)
FCCL 30.97 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.31%)
FFBL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.6%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
HUBC 109.59 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.56%)
HUMNL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
KOSM 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.88%)
MLCF 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
NBP 67.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
OGDC 171.55 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (1.51%)
PAEL 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 134.62 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (2.76%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.9%)
PTC 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.19%)
SEARL 67.90 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (4.86%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.43%)
TOMCL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.75%)
TPLP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TREET 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
TRG 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.55%)
UNITY 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 9,434 Increased By 86.5 (0.93%)
BR30 28,571 Increased By 458.2 (1.63%)
KSE100 88,035 Increased By 840.4 (0.96%)
KSE30 27,644 Increased By 247.4 (0.9%)
Oct 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-24

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2024 06:49am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday, (October 23, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 22-10-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,800        285        18,085        18,085          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,076        305        19,381        19,381          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton crop

Comments

200 characters

Cotton spot rates

Aurangzeb explores climate financing, trade deals with global institutions

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

Finance minister, his Saudi counterpart hold talks

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

NA informed: Final auction for PIA on 30th

MoF unwilling to legalise revenue-based load shedding

Disco applicable rates: Govt set to provide power to SEZs

Aurangzeb for social protection in IMF loans

MoFA, SIFC finalizing agenda for PM’s visit to Qatar

COLABS announces raising $2mn in pre-Series A funding

Read more stories