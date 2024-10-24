AGL 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
2024-10-24

Market remains steady with satisfactory volume

Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2024 06:49am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs17,300 to Rs17,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs7,500 to Rs8,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs17,300 to Rs18,100 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs7,600 to Rs8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs17,300 to Rs17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs7,700 to Rs8,800 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs18,800 to Rs19,000 per maund.

400 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs17,550 per maund, 2000 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs17,400 per maund, 1400 bales of Khair Pur were sold in between Rs17,400 to Rs17,500 per maund, 400 bales of Maqsooda Rind is sold at Rs17,450 per maund, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs17,300 per maund, 1600 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs16,500 to Rs17,400 per maund, 400 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs17,300 per maund, 400 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs17,400 per maund, 800 bales of Sadiqabad, 1400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 1200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between RS18,000 to Rs18,100 per maund, 2400 bales of Haroonabad were sold in between Rs17,700 to Rs18,000 per maund, 1600 bales of Yazman Mandi, 1200 bales of Shujabad, 600 bales of Lodhran were sold in between Rs17,800 to Rs18,100 per maund, 600 bales of Marrot, 200 bales of Dharanwala were sold at Rs18,000 per maund, 800 bales of Khanewal, 400 bales of Bakhar were sold at Rs17,900 per maund, 1200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs17,650 to Rs17,700 per maund, 1600 bales of Mianwali were sold in between Rs17,600 to Rs18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari were sold in between Rs17,450 to Rs18,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold in between Rs17,700 to Rs18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Tounsa Shareef were sold at Rs17,450 per maund, 800 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs17,450 to Rs17,600 per maund and 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs17,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs200 per maund and closed it at Rs17,800 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs357 per Kg.

