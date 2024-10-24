AGL 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
Markets Print 2024-10-24

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2024 06:49am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Oct 23, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        22-Oct-24      21-Oct-24      18-Oct-24      17-Oct-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.105496       0.105452        0.10552       0.105231
Euro                             0.812957        0.81423       0.813618       0.814892
Japanese yen                     0.004985       0.005026          0.005       0.005015
U.K. pound                       0.974895       0.976994       0.978675       0.975719
U.S. dollar                      0.751277       0.750235       0.750086       0.749947
Algerian dinar                   0.005636       0.005628       0.005626       0.005616
Australian dollar                0.502379       0.503033       0.502708        0.50179
Botswana pula                    0.056271       0.056193       0.056181       0.056096
Brazilian real                   0.131914                       0.13237       0.132145
Brunei dollar                    0.570966       0.572698       0.570972       0.570997
Canadian dollar                                 0.542273       0.543462       0.543873
Chilean peso                     0.000787       0.000792       0.000794       0.000797
Czech koruna                     0.032211       0.032228       0.032255       0.032264
Danish krone                      0.10901       0.109165       0.109099       0.109228
Indian rupee                     0.008936       0.008923       0.008922       0.008925
Israeli New Shekel               0.198908       0.200812       0.202016
Korean won                       0.000548       0.000547       0.000549        0.00055
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.45275        2.45095                       2.45001
Malaysian ringgit                0.173806       0.174453       0.174175       0.174123
Mauritian rupee                  0.016264       0.016149       0.016083        0.01609
Mexican peso                     0.037756                      0.037821       0.037627
New Zealand dollar               0.452795       0.455768       0.454477       0.454843
Norwegian krone                  0.068761                      0.068884       0.068631
Omani rial                        1.95391         1.9512                       1.95045
Peruvian sol                                                    0.20013       0.199136
Philippine peso                  0.013087                      0.012996        0.01297
Polish zloty                     0.188469        0.18862       0.188853       0.188495
Qatari riyal                     0.206395       0.206109                      0.206029
Russian ruble                    0.007778                       0.00778        0.00772
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.200341       0.200063                      0.199986
Singapore dollar                 0.570966       0.572698       0.570972       0.570997
South African rand               0.042752       0.042543       0.042636       0.042335
Swedish krona                    0.071309       0.071252       0.071242       0.071369
Swiss franc                      0.867826       0.868026        0.86605       0.868296
Thai baht                        0.022417       0.022549       0.022643       0.022568
Trinidadian dollar                              0.110906       0.110922       0.111036
U.A.E. dirham                    0.204568       0.204285                      0.204206
Uruguayan peso                                  0.018101       0.018054       0.018015
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF SDR SDR per Currency unit

