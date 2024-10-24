WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 23, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 22-Oct-24 21-Oct-24 18-Oct-24 17-Oct-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105496 0.105452 0.10552 0.105231 Euro 0.812957 0.81423 0.813618 0.814892 Japanese yen 0.004985 0.005026 0.005 0.005015 U.K. pound 0.974895 0.976994 0.978675 0.975719 U.S. dollar 0.751277 0.750235 0.750086 0.749947 Algerian dinar 0.005636 0.005628 0.005626 0.005616 Australian dollar 0.502379 0.503033 0.502708 0.50179 Botswana pula 0.056271 0.056193 0.056181 0.056096 Brazilian real 0.131914 0.13237 0.132145 Brunei dollar 0.570966 0.572698 0.570972 0.570997 Canadian dollar 0.542273 0.543462 0.543873 Chilean peso 0.000787 0.000792 0.000794 0.000797 Czech koruna 0.032211 0.032228 0.032255 0.032264 Danish krone 0.10901 0.109165 0.109099 0.109228 Indian rupee 0.008936 0.008923 0.008922 0.008925 Israeli New Shekel 0.198908 0.200812 0.202016 Korean won 0.000548 0.000547 0.000549 0.00055 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45275 2.45095 2.45001 Malaysian ringgit 0.173806 0.174453 0.174175 0.174123 Mauritian rupee 0.016264 0.016149 0.016083 0.01609 Mexican peso 0.037756 0.037821 0.037627 New Zealand dollar 0.452795 0.455768 0.454477 0.454843 Norwegian krone 0.068761 0.068884 0.068631 Omani rial 1.95391 1.9512 1.95045 Peruvian sol 0.20013 0.199136 Philippine peso 0.013087 0.012996 0.01297 Polish zloty 0.188469 0.18862 0.188853 0.188495 Qatari riyal 0.206395 0.206109 0.206029 Russian ruble 0.007778 0.00778 0.00772 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200341 0.200063 0.199986 Singapore dollar 0.570966 0.572698 0.570972 0.570997 South African rand 0.042752 0.042543 0.042636 0.042335 Swedish krona 0.071309 0.071252 0.071242 0.071369 Swiss franc 0.867826 0.868026 0.86605 0.868296 Thai baht 0.022417 0.022549 0.022643 0.022568 Trinidadian dollar 0.110906 0.110922 0.111036 U.A.E. dirham 0.204568 0.204285 0.204206 Uruguayan peso 0.018101 0.018054 0.018015 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

