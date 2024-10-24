AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
Markets Print 2024-10-24

Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2024 06:49am

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (October 23, 2024).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 276.91
Open Offer     Rs 278.67
========================

