AGL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 137.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.38%)
DCL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.52%)
DFML 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
DGKC 83.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.48%)
FCCL 30.27 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
FFBL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.23%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUBC 106.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.18%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.78%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.84%)
KOSM 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.04%)
MLCF 38.93 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.5%)
NBP 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-2.35%)
OGDC 168.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.19%)
PAEL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-12.39%)
PPL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.5%)
PRL 23.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
SEARL 64.75 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (5.32%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.11%)
TOMCL 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
TRG 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.8%)
UNITY 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.25%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 9,347 Increased By 123.7 (1.34%)
BR30 28,113 Increased By 346.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 87,195 Increased By 728 (0.84%)
KSE30 27,397 Increased By 234 (0.86%)
Oct 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Modi meets Xi as India, China ties recover from 2020 military clash

Reuters Published October 23, 2024 Updated October 23, 2024 06:23pm

NEW DELHI/BEIJING: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first formal talks in five years on Wednesday, signaling that ties between the Asian giants damaged by a deadly military clash in 2020 had begun to recover.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan, the Indian government and Chinese state media said, two days after New Delhi announced that it had reached a deal with Beijing to resolve the four-year military stand-off on their disputed Himalayan frontier.

Relations between the world’s two most populous nations - both nuclear powers - have been strained since a clash between their troops on the largely undemarcated frontier in the western Himalayas of Ladakh left 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead in 2020.

The neighbours increased their military presence along the icy frontier since, adding tens of thousands of troops and weapons over the last four years.

Modi and Xi had not held formal bilateral talks since although they both participated in multilateral events. Their last summit talks were held in Oct. 2019 in the southern Indian town of Mamallapuram.

Russia showcases growing BRICS clout

The two spoke briefly on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali in Nov. 2022 and exchanged courtesies. They spoke again on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg in Aug. 2023 but ended up releasing different versions of the conversation, indicating the two sides didn’t see eye to eye.

Xi skipped the G20 summit hosted by New Delhi the following month, a decision seen as another setback to their relations.

Diplomatic efforts gained momentum in recent months after foreign ministers of the two countries met in July and agreed to step up talks to ease the border tensions.

As India had made improving the wider political and damaged business ties contingent upon finding a solution to the border stand-off, Wednesday’s talks between the two leaders is expected to result in potentially more Chinese investment into India.

New Delhi had increased the scrutiny of investments coming from China, blocked direct flights between the two countries and had practically barred issuing any visas to Chinese nationals since the Ladakh clashes.

Neither New Delhi nor Beijing - which confirmed the border pact on Tuesday - has shared details of how the stand-off will be resolved under the deal agreed to this week.

An Indian military source told Reuters that the pact will allow both sides to patrol contested points on the frontier according to an agreed schedule to prevent confrontations.

Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping

Comments

200 characters

Modi meets Xi as India, China ties recover from 2020 military clash

KSE-100 hits record high, surges past 87,000 amid energy sector rally

Pakistan to explore international capital markets in due course, says Aurangzeb

President Zardari appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as next CJP

Majority expect up to 200bps reduction in key policy rate in upcoming MPC meeting, AHL survey finds

Rupee stable against US dollar

OGDCL finds new gas reserves in Sindh

Bushra Bibi granted bail in state gifts case, says PTI

Power generation in Pakistan falls in September amid rising costs, shift to renewables

MCB Bank posts Rs18.1bn profit in 3Q2024, down 8% YoY

Pakistani venture Sarmayacar says Green Climate Fund pledges $15 million

Read more stories