Bushra’s bail plea: IHC issues notice to govt

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notices to the government in a bail petition of Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Toshakhana-II case.

A single bench of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, on Friday, heard the petition moved by Bushra Bibi seeking post-arrest bail in the Toshakhana case.

Besides issuing the notices, the IHC bench also sought response from the respondents in the case and deferred hearing until next week. During the hearing, Bushra Bibi’s lawyer contended that her client has been detained in this case since July 13 and the trial court had rejected the bail plea of his client. He also requested the court to fix the case for hearing on the upcoming Monday.

However, Justice Miangul Hassan rejected the request; saying let the case be proceeded as usual and directed the registrar’s office to fix the case in the next week.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi approached the IHC for post-arrest bail in Toshakhana-II case after a trial court rejected her bail petition. She moved the court through her counsel Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry advocate and asserted that the petitioner was a housewife and the allegations against her were baseless.

The petition asserted that the investigation was not transparent and the case was filed just to keep Bushra Bibi in jail. He said that the same case was being run with different angles. The petitioner prayed the court to grant her post-arrest bail and dismiss the trial court’s verdict.

Earlier, a trial court has rejected the post-arrest bail of Bushra Bibi on September 30.

