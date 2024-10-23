AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
DCL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
DFML 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
DGKC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.62%)
FCCL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
FFBL 56.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.72%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HUBC 106.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.62%)
HUMNL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.28%)
KEL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.21%)
KOSM 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
MLCF 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
NBP 68.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.59%)
OGDC 166.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.21%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.39%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-10.62%)
PPL 129.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
PTC 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.76%)
SEARL 64.26 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (4.52%)
TELE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 36.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
TRG 45.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
UNITY 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.9%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,250 Increased By 26.7 (0.29%)
BR30 27,869 Increased By 103.2 (0.37%)
KSE100 86,582 Increased By 115.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 27,156 Decreased By -7.3 (-0.03%)
Oct 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Safe-haven gold hits record high on global uncertainties

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2024 10:51am

Gold prices surged to a record high on Wednesday, as conflicts in the Middle East and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming US election spurred demand for safe-haven assets.

Spot gold traded at $2,749.82 per ounce as of 0437 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $2,750.21 earlier in the session.

US gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $2,764.00.

“Both presidential candidates are proposing inflationary policies, which will be very supportive for gold. While some of this is priced in, it will also provide ongoing support for higher prices,” Michael Langford, chief investment officer at Scorpion Minerals, said.

Bullion is considered a hedge against economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Democratic US Vice President Kamala Harris held a marginal 46% to 43% lead over Republican former President Donald Trump, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

In the Middle East, Israel confirmed it had killed Hashem Safieddine, the heir apparent to late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah who was killed last month.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve started its rate-easing cycle with a 50-basis-point cut last month.

The odds of a similar move in November have faded entirely, but traders see a 92% chance of a quarter-basis-point cut, the CME FedWatch tool showed. Lower rates improve the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Gold prices in Pakistan reach record Rs282,300 per tola

“Gold has scaled new highs despite real and nominal yields edging higher, the dollar strengthening and US equity markets scaling new highs,” analysts at Standard Chartered said in a note.

“Gold’s ability to latch on to coat tails that take prices higher irrespective of the macro backdrop suggests that the market continues to see positive underlying flows.”

Spot silver fell 0.5% to $34.67 per ounce, after hitting its highest since late 2012 at $34.87 in the previous session.

“Silver’s physical shortages provide strong support for the metal,” Langford said. Platinum rose 0.5% at $1,033.88 and palladium added 0.3% to $1,078.72.

Gold Gold Prices Bullion rates Spot gold

Comments

200 characters

Safe-haven gold hits record high on global uncertainties

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Govt inks revised deals with 8 bagasse-fired IPPs

Aurangzeb says debt reprofile talks with China encouraging

IMF projects 3.2pc growth

Power generation in Pakistan falls in September amid rising costs, shift to renewables

PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP told there are no immediate competition concerns

Additional revenue collection: Benefits must be passed on to public: PM

Climate, population and other issues: Aurangzeb urges development partners to work closely

Sept FCAs: CPPA-G seeks 71 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Centre, AJK fail to finalise power tariff, WUC rate

Read more stories