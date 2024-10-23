AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
DCL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
DFML 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
DGKC 80.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
FCCL 29.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFBL 56.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
HUBC 106.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.66%)
HUMNL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.35%)
KEL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.21%)
KOSM 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
MLCF 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.82%)
NBP 68.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.35%)
OGDC 166.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.18%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.39%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-10.47%)
PPL 129.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.38%)
PRL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
SEARL 63.85 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (3.85%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
TOMCL 36.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
TRG 45.17 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
UNITY 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,246 Increased By 22.5 (0.24%)
BR30 27,876 Increased By 109.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 86,502 Increased By 35.5 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,122 Decreased By -41.5 (-0.15%)
Oct 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei trades marginally higher amid caution ahead of election

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2024 10:35am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average was marginally higher on Wednesday as caution ahead of the country’s upcoming lower house election results dulled automakers’ shine.

The Nikkei was up 0.11% to 38,453.66 as of 0052 GMT.

The yen fell overnight to 151.19 per US dollar, its lowest since July 31.

A softer yen tends to help exporter shares as it increases the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

“With a weaker yen, investors could become more positive about domestic stocks,” said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at the Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“But they stayed away from making active bets as they awaited the outcome of the general election. That capped today’s gains and this trend will continue this week.”

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba dissolved the lower house of parliament on Oct. 9, setting up the snap election on Oct. 27.

Local media reported that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito may lose their majority in the election.

The broader Topix was up 0.17% to 2,656.02, with Toyota Motor rising 3.85% to become the biggest boost to the index.

Tech shares lead Japan’s Nikkei higher in choppy session

Honda Motor rose 2.98%. Automakers added 2.95% to become the best performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes. Among the Nikkei heavyweights, staffing agency Recruit Holdings fell 2.75% and Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing slipped 0.29%.

Home interior goods retailer Nitori Holdings, whose share prices are affected by a weaker yen as it imports most materials for its products from abroad, fell 1.25%.

Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei trades marginally higher amid caution ahead of election

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Govt inks revised deals with 8 bagasse-fired IPPs

Aurangzeb says debt reprofile talks with China encouraging

IMF projects 3.2pc growth

Power generation in Pakistan falls in September amid rising costs, shift to renewables

PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP told there are no immediate competition concerns

Additional revenue collection: Benefits must be passed on to public: PM

Climate, population and other issues: Aurangzeb urges development partners to work closely

Sept FCAs: CPPA-G seeks 71 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Centre, AJK fail to finalise power tariff, WUC rate

Read more stories