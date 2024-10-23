AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-23

Pink Tournament: Four more matches decided in Lahore Smart City Polo

Recorder Report Published 23 Oct, 2024 06:22am

LAHORE: Four more matches were decided on the second day of the Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink Tournament, here at Lahore Polo Club on Tuesday.

The event was graced by the presence of Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, Executive Committee members, Secretary Lt Col Aamir (Retd), and several former players.

In the first match of the day, FG/Din Polo defeated Lahore Smart City by 10-7. For FG/Din Polo, Raja Mikail Sami scored five goals, Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Rafi Sheikh each scored two, while Sahar Yaghoobi added one goal. For Lahore Smart City, Agha Musa Ali Khan smashed in five goals, while Farooq Amin Soofi and Bilal Hai contributed one goal each.

In the second match, SQ Seagold outpaced One Degree, winning 9-4. English player Charlotte Sweeney fired in four goals for the winning side, while Azam Hayat Noon and Taimur Moazzam added two goals each. Adil Rao thrashed in two goals for One Degree, with the team also benefiting from a two-goal handicap advantage.

The third match of the day was won by Guard Group/Zacky Farms, who defeated Black Horse Paints 8-5. Shah Qubilai Alam led Guard Group/Zacky Farms with superb six goals, while Taimur Ali Malik and Ahmed Bilal Riaz each scored one goal. For Black Horse Paints, Shah Shamyl Alam hammered three goals, and Chaudhary Hassan Mansoor added two.

The fourth and last match of the day saw Platinum Homes emerge victorious over Diamond Paints with a 7-5 win. Bilal Noon converted three goals for Platinum Homes, while Lt Col Omar Minhas (R) and Emelia scored two each. For Diamond Paints, Raja Jalal Arsalan scored four goals, and Mir Shoaib Ahmed added one.

