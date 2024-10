KARACHI: The local and international gold prices touched new peak on Tuesday, as the bullion value neared $ 2750 per ounce, traders said.

Gold prices surged by Rs 1100, reaching a new height of Rs 283,400 per tola and Rs 943 to Rs 242, 970 per 10 grams, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

The international gold bullion value soared by $ 11, setting a fresh high of $ 2737 per ounce while silver was available for $ 35 per ounce.

