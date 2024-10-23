Mengal describes passage of constitutional amendment as ‘political circus’

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Akhtar Mengal, in a fiery press conference alongside Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) chief Raja Nasir Abbas, Tuesday criticized the recent passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, calling it a “political circus” orchestrated by the ruling elite.

Mengal expressed his dismay over the state of democracy in the country, accusing the government coalition of undermining the 1973 Constitution, which he stated was created through sacrifices but is now being “blasted apart.”

Mengal’s press conference came a day after the amendment was passed, which he referred to as the “last day of the political play.”

He questioned whether this event should be labelled as “Zardari’s circus, Sharif’s circus, or ISI’s circus,” expressing his frustration with the political manoeuvring behind the scenes.

He also condemned the treatment of his party members, claiming that two BNP representatives were picked up and that their lady senator, in tears, was forced to support the amendment.

Mengal further criticized the secretive handling of the constitutional amendment and accused the government of using coercion to push it through.

“Those who celebrated the passage of this amendment have dug their own political graves,” he remarked. He also announced that BNP Senator Qasim Ronjho had resigned in protest after being denied the opportunity to speak on the matter.

Raja Nasir Abbas of MWM stood in solidarity with Mengal, condemning the actions taken to secure the passage of the amendment. Abbas voiced his concerns about the lack of response from political leaders on the issue, stating, “We are against the oppressors and stand with the oppressed.”

He also criticized the silence surrounding the plight of the poor, while Qasim Ronjho, also present at the press conference, shared his own grievances, including mistreatment and marginalization within the Assembly.

Mengal accused Pakistan’s political leadership of strengthening the powerful in their pursuit of power, arguing that the driving force behind the amendment was not the likes of Bilawal Bhutto or the government but the influence of “military forces.”

In a pointed statement, Mengal said, “Eggs and chicks of political people are produced in Military Poultry Farm.”