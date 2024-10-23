AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.72%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
DFML 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
FCCL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
FFBL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.11%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.61%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.79%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (15.59%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.55%)
NBP 69.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.21%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
PPL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.77%)
PRL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SEARL 61.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.12%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TRG 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,223 Increased By 22.5 (0.24%)
BR30 27,766 Increased By 205.8 (0.75%)
KSE100 86,467 Increased By 409.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 27,163 Increased By 118.7 (0.44%)
Oct 23, 2024
2024-10-23

Nikkei ends lower amid election jitters

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2024 06:22am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average closed lower on Tuesday amid concerns the ruling party may lose its lower house majority in the coming election, while Wall Street’s weak finish overnight also weighed on market sentiment.

The Nikkei fell 1.39% to 38,411.96, while the broader Topix slid 1.06% to 2,651.47.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed lower on Monday, retreating from Friday’s record high closes and six straight weekly gains as Treasury yields rose and investors wary of high valuations awaited earnings from major companies.

Japan’s local media reported that the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito may lose its majority in the lower house in the Oct. 27 election.

A report last week said the LDP may not reach the 233 seats it needs for an outright majority in the 465-seat chamber.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba dissolved the lower house of parliament on Oct. 9, setting up the snap election.

“The market does not like turmoil or uncertainties. The LDP may need to find another party to maintain the majority in the lower house, which means it may have to alter some of its policies,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager of the research department at Tachibana Securities.

“The Nikkei tended to be on the upward trend ahead of a nationwide election, but this time it’s the opposite. So, investors needed to draw a scenario from scratch.”

