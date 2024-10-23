WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 22, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 21-Oct-24 18-Oct-24 17-Oct-24 16-Oct-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105452 0.10552 0.105231 0.105257 Euro 0.81423 0.813618 0.814892 0.816399 Japanese yen 0.005026 0.005 0.005015 0.00502 U.K. pound 0.976994 0.978675 0.975719 0.975079 U.S. dollar 0.750235 0.750086 0.749947 0.749196 Algerian dinar 0.005628 0.005626 0.005616 0.005617 Australian dollar 0.503033 0.502708 0.50179 0.501287 Botswana pula 0.056193 0.056181 0.056096 0.056115 Brazilian real 0.13237 0.132145 0.132033 Brunei dollar 0.572698 0.570972 0.570997 0.572736 Canadian dollar 0.542273 0.543462 0.543873 0.544039 Chilean peso 0.000792 0.000794 0.000797 0.000799 Czech koruna 0.032228 0.032255 0.032264 0.032276 Danish krone 0.109165 0.109099 0.109228 0.109423 Indian rupee 0.008923 0.008922 0.008925 0.008912 Israeli New Shekel 0.200812 0.202016 0.199095 Korean won 0.000547 0.000549 0.00055 0.000551 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45095 2.45001 2.44835 Malaysian ringgit 0.174453 0.174175 0.174123 0.174455 Mauritian rupee 0.016149 0.016083 0.01609 0.016064 Mexican peso 0.037821 0.037627 0.037662 New Zealand dollar 0.455768 0.454477 0.454843 0.453226 Norwegian krone 0.068884 0.068631 0.069178 Omani rial 1.9512 1.95045 1.94849 Peruvian sol 0.20013 0.199136 0.198884 Philippine peso 0.012996 0.01297 0.012996 Polish zloty 0.18862 0.188853 0.188495 0.189824 Qatari riyal 0.206109 0.206029 0.205823 Russian ruble 0.00778 0.00772 0.007703 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200063 0.199986 0.199786 Singapore dollar 0.572698 0.570972 0.570997 0.572736 South African rand 0.042543 0.042636 0.042335 0.042535 Swedish krona 0.071252 0.071242 0.071369 0.071955 Swiss franc 0.868026 0.86605 0.868296 0.868835 Thai baht 0.022549 0.022643 0.022568 0.022496 Trinidadian dollar 0.110906 0.110922 0.111036 0.111073 U.A.E. dirham 0.204285 0.204206 0.204002 Uruguayan peso 0.018101 0.018054 0.018015 0.017891 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024