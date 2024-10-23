AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
Markets Print 2024-10-23

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 23 Oct, 2024 06:22am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Oct 22, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        21-Oct-24      18-Oct-24      17-Oct-24      16-Oct-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.105452        0.10552       0.105231       0.105257
Euro                              0.81423       0.813618       0.814892       0.816399
Japanese yen                     0.005026          0.005       0.005015        0.00502
U.K. pound                       0.976994       0.978675       0.975719       0.975079
U.S. dollar                      0.750235       0.750086       0.749947       0.749196
Algerian dinar                   0.005628       0.005626       0.005616       0.005617
Australian dollar                0.503033       0.502708        0.50179       0.501287
Botswana pula                    0.056193       0.056181       0.056096       0.056115
Brazilian real                    0.13237       0.132145       0.132033
Brunei dollar                    0.572698       0.570972       0.570997       0.572736
Canadian dollar                  0.542273       0.543462       0.543873       0.544039
Chilean peso                     0.000792       0.000794       0.000797       0.000799
Czech koruna                     0.032228       0.032255       0.032264       0.032276
Danish krone                     0.109165       0.109099       0.109228       0.109423
Indian rupee                     0.008923       0.008922       0.008925       0.008912
Israeli New Shekel               0.200812       0.202016                      0.199095
Korean won                       0.000547       0.000549        0.00055       0.000551
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.45095                       2.45001        2.44835
Malaysian ringgit                0.174453       0.174175       0.174123       0.174455
Mauritian rupee                  0.016149       0.016083        0.01609       0.016064
Mexican peso                     0.037821       0.037627       0.037662
New Zealand dollar               0.455768       0.454477       0.454843       0.453226
Norwegian krone                  0.068884       0.068631       0.069178
Omani rial                         1.9512                       1.95045        1.94849
Peruvian sol                      0.20013       0.199136       0.198884
Philippine peso                  0.012996        0.01297       0.012996
Polish zloty                      0.18862       0.188853       0.188495       0.189824
Qatari riyal                     0.206109                      0.206029       0.205823
Russian ruble                     0.00778        0.00772       0.007703
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.200063                      0.199986       0.199786
Singapore dollar                 0.572698       0.570972       0.570997       0.572736
South African rand               0.042543       0.042636       0.042335       0.042535
Swedish krona                    0.071252       0.071242       0.071369       0.071955
Swiss franc                      0.868026        0.86605       0.868296       0.868835
Thai baht                        0.022549       0.022643       0.022568       0.022496
Trinidadian dollar               0.110906       0.110922       0.111036       0.111073
U.A.E. dirham                    0.204285                      0.204206       0.204002
Uruguayan peso                   0.018101       0.018054       0.018015       0.017891
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF SDR

