AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.72%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
DFML 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
FCCL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
FFBL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.11%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.61%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.79%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (15.59%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.55%)
NBP 69.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.21%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
PPL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.77%)
PRL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SEARL 61.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.12%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TRG 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,223 Increased By 22.5 (0.24%)
BR30 27,766 Increased By 205.8 (0.75%)
KSE100 86,467 Increased By 409.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 27,163 Increased By 118.7 (0.44%)
Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin thanks UAE president for role in prisoner exchange

AFP Published 22 Oct, 2024 10:47pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday thanked his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the role played by the Emirates in negotiating prisoner releases with Ukraine.

“I’d like to thank you for your role in resolving humanitarian problems, including those involving prisoner exchanges,” Putin told Sheikh Mohamed as he welcomed him to his residency near Moscow.

Moscow and Kiev on Friday announced that they had swapped 95 prisoners each following negotiations led directly by the UAE.

UAE president tells Putin: we are ready to help resolve Ukraine crisis

The two countries have exchanged hundreds of POWs since Russia launched its offensive against Ukraine in February 2022, with the various accords being mediated by the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Sheikh Mohamed arrived on Sunday in Russia ahead of a summit of the BRICS group of emerging economies starting on Tuesday in the southwestern city of Kazan.

Putin said he would be discussing the Ukraine conflict with Sheikh Mohamed, and the two will hold a more formal bilateral meeting on Monday.

Relations between the UAE and Russia have grown closer in recent years, with Putin saying that their bilateral trade had tripled in the past three years to 10 billion euros ($11.1 billion).

“We still have a lot to do,” said the Emirati leader, according to a transcript provided by Russian news agencies.

Putin visited the UAE in December 2023, one of his rare overseas visits since he was hit with an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court in March 2023 for the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine.

The United States has accused some UAE-based banks of helping Russia evade Western sanctions, and has threatened to punish them if they continue.

Vladimir Putin uae Russia Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Comments

200 characters

Putin thanks UAE president for role in prisoner exchange

Pakistan, India extend agreement on Kartarpur Corridor for another five years

KSE-100 extends gain to close at fresh record high

Stay the course on reforms, IMF urges Pakistan

Pakistan’s accelerated access to capital markets: Alvarez & Marsal team outlines steps

‘No change for consumers’: generation tariff approved for KE power plants post-June 2023

26th Constitutional Amendment will prove to be a milestone for Pakistan’s stability: PM

Gulf bourses end lower on geopolitical tensions

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Oil rises as Middle East war rages, traders focus on falling inventories

Going green: Lucky Cement completes 28.8MW wind power project

Read more stories