AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.72%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
DFML 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
FCCL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
FFBL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.11%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.61%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.79%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (15.59%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.55%)
NBP 69.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.21%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
PPL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.77%)
PRL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SEARL 61.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.12%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TRG 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,223 Increased By 22.5 (0.24%)
BR30 27,766 Increased By 205.8 (0.75%)
KSE100 86,467 Increased By 409.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 27,163 Increased By 118.7 (0.44%)
Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf bourses end lower on geopolitical tensions

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2024 06:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday as geopolitical tension gripped the region and corporate earnings failed to lift investor sentiment.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement said on Tuesday there would be no negotiations while fighting continued with Israel, and claimed sole responsibility for a drone attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s holiday home.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Tuesday for meetings with Israeli leaders, the first stop of a wider Middle East tour to launch another push for an elusive ceasefire.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.4%, hit by a 1.1% fall in ACWA Power Company and a 1.8% decrease in Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries.

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi National Bank edged 0.1% lower, despite reporting a rise in third quarter net profit.

The International Monetary Fund lowered its GDP growth forecast for Saudi Arabia for 2024 to 1.5% and estimated growth would accelerate to 4.6% next year in its latest World Economic Outlook Report released on Tuesday.

Gulf bourses end mixed on regional tensions, Q3 earnings

The IMF projects oil prices will rise by 0.9% in 2024 to about $81 a barrel. It has previously said Saudi Arabia needs prices at close to $100 per barrel to balance its budget.

Dubai’s main share index eased 0.2%, with leading lender Emirates NBD losing 1.3%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.3%.

The Qatari benchmark lost 0.3%, as Qatar Islamic Bank declined 1.7%.

However, Doha Bank gained 0.8%, following a rise in nine-month net profit.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index finished 0.1% lower, weighed down by a 9.2% slide in Abu Qir Fertilizers.

-----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    down 0.4% to 11,957
 ABU DHABI       lost 0.3% to 9,246
 DUBAI           dropped 0.2% to 4,467
 QATAR           down 0.3% to 10,573
 EGYPT           fell 0.1% to 30,427
 BAHRAIN         eased 0.2% to 1,990
 OMAN            fell 0.1% to 4,796
 KUWAIT          decreased 0.2% to 7,513
-----------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Gulf bourses end lower on geopolitical tensions

Special Parliamentary Committee to nominate next CJP today

Stay the course on reforms, IMF urges Pakistan

Pakistan’s accelerated access to capital markets: Alvarez & Marsal team outlines steps

‘No change for consumers’: generation tariff approved for KE power plants post-June 2023

26th Constitutional Amendment will prove to be a milestone for Pakistan’s stability: PM

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Oil prices rise on China stimulus amid Mideast ceasefire push

Going green: Lucky Cement completes 28.8MW wind power project

Israeli strike kills 13 including child near south Beirut hospital

Read more stories