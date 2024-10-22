AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.72%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
DFML 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
FCCL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
FFBL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.11%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.61%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.79%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (15.59%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.55%)
NBP 69.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.21%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
PPL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.77%)
PRL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SEARL 61.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.12%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TRG 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,223 Increased By 22.5 (0.24%)
BR30 27,766 Increased By 205.8 (0.75%)
KSE100 86,467 Increased By 409.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 27,163 Increased By 118.7 (0.44%)
Markets

Palm oil surges more than 2% on stronger rival oils

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2024 04:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose more than 2% on Tuesday, boosted by strength in rival oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 88 ringgit, or 2.05%, to 4,387 ringgit ($1,014.34) a metric ton at the close.

The contract has gained 3.08% for two consecutive sessions.

The gains seen in rival oilseeds overnight and in morning trade supported palm prices, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract added 1.02%, while its palm oil contract gained 2.06%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 1.65%.

Palm oil up on positive export estimates

Palm oil tracks prices of rival edible oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.58% against the U.S. dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Oil prices steadied near $74 a barrel as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed efforts to push for a ceasefire in the Middle East and slowing demand growth in the world’s top oil importer, China, continued to weigh.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

