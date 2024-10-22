AGL 38.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
AIRLINK 137.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.37%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
DFML 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.27%)
DGKC 81.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.96%)
FCCL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.35%)
FFBL 56.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
FFL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
HUBC 105.62 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.81%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.44%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.8%)
KOSM 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.46%)
MLCF 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.74%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.61%)
OGDC 167.98 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (0.83%)
PAEL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.68%)
PIBTL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.41%)
PPL 130.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.11%)
PRL 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.06%)
PTC 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
SEARL 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.58%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TOMCL 36.39 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.39%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.05%)
TRG 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
UNITY 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.57%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,261 Increased By 60.7 (0.66%)
BR30 27,892 Increased By 331.8 (1.2%)
KSE100 86,677 Increased By 619.4 (0.72%)
KSE30 27,229 Increased By 184.7 (0.68%)
Shooting in Washington state leaves 5 dead; 15-year-old boy is in custody

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2024 11:12am

Washington state authorities said on Monday that five people were killed in a shooting at a home near Seattle and that a 15-year-old boy is in custody for the killings.

Three children and two adults were killed, the King County Sheriff’s department said in a statement.

A girl who lived in the house was also injured. Sheriff’s department spokesperson Mike Mellis told reporters at the scene that the suspect was taken into custody by deputies without incident.

It was not immediately clear if all those involved were members of the same family, and the sheriff’s department said it was still working to determine a motive for the violence.

The sheriff’s department said that deputies responded to multiple calls about gunfire at a home in Fall City, about 10 miles east of Seattle, early on Monday.

Gunman kills three, himself in racially motivated shooting

A neighbor “with some medical training was able to administer first aid before first responders arrived,” the department said.

The boy taken into custody was booked at the King County juvenile detention facility and is expected to make a first court appearance on Tuesday or Wednesday, the sheriff’s department said.

