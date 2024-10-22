Missing PTI lawyer: IHC summons IGP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Monday, summoned the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad in person before the court in a petition seeking recovery of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s missing lawyer Intazar Hussain Panjutha.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, on Monday, heard the case and sought Intelligence Bureau (IB)’s report on the recovery of Panjutha.

During the hearing, the court was apprised that investigation was under way and the relevant material had been issued, however, no tangible development took place. It was also contended that results of the location of the mobile phone were still awaited.

The representative of the IB, present in person, submitted that “needful shall be positively done today.” Justice Aamer said, “Let the same be done today. The Inspector General of Police ICT is directed to appear in person on the next date of hearing.”

At the onset of the hearing, the IHC chief justice asked about any progress in the case.

At this, petitioner’s counsel Faisal Fareed Chaudhry responded that “they have received the footage and photographs, but no more progress.”

The SHO informed them that two front pictures were found, which had been handed over. He added that a car was seen in footage at 5:02 hours and the cameras ahead were defective, we went to the Kala Chitta but found nothing.

“Their request came to us, we are still looking into the matter,” an IB officer said on the inquiry of the court about IB representative.

Justice Aamer remarked that “it’s enough now, do something, 10 days have passed, the kidnapped person must be recovered and presented in the court tomorrow as well as Islamabad IG.”

Lawyer Riasat Ali Azad stated that this matter was quite critical as a lawyer was involved in it and they were facing an ordeal.

The IHC CJ maintained that therefore, the court had summoned the IG.

