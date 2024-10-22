UN disarmament fellows briefed at MoFA

ISLAMABAD: A group of participants from the United Nations Programme of Fellowships on Disarmament were briefed on Pakistan’s stance regarding nuclear technologies for peaceful socioeconomic applications, alongside its efforts in arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation.

The delegation, visiting Pakistan from 20 to 23 October 2024, is part of an international study tour organised by the government of Pakistan in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA).

During a briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Director General (Arms Control and Disarmament) Ambassador Tahir Andrabi outlined Pakistan’s commitment to disarmament while emphasising the importance of unrestricted access to dual-use technologies for peaceful purposes.

The fellows, representing 25 countries, will also visit key institutions like the Pakistan Centre of Excellence on Nuclear Security (PCENS), the Pakistan Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology (PINSTECH), and the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF).

These tours aim to provide insights into Pakistan’s nuclear safety protocols, regulatory frameworks, and the peaceful applications of nuclear technology in fields such as health, agriculture, and energy, recognised by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

This is the second time Pakistan has hosted the UN Disarmament Fellows, underscoring the country’s commitment to arms control and the peaceful use of nuclear technologies.

The visit aims to provide the fellows with a comprehensive understanding of Pakistan’s policies and institutional frameworks on arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation.

The fellows, hailing from 25 countries, are also set to tour several key facilities that showcase Pakistan’s advancements in nuclear security and peaceful applications of nuclear technology. These include the Pakistan Centre of Excellence on Nuclear Security (PCENS), the Pakistan Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology (PINSTECH), the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) in Wah Cantt, the Heavy Mechanical Complex (HMC) in Taxila, and the National Centre for Physics (NCP).

At PCENS, the participants will receive detailed briefings on Pakistan’s nuclear safety and security architecture, its regulatory frameworks, and safeguards, which are in line with international standards and recognized by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). At PINSTECH, they will observe the Pakistan Atomic Research Reactor and learn about the peaceful uses of nuclear technology in areas such as health, agriculture, food security, industry, and power generation.

Established in 1978, the United Nations Programme of Fellowships on Disarmament provides young professionals with valuable training and exposure to disarmament policies worldwide.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024