Minister, ADB official discuss uplift projects

Press Release Published 22 Oct, 2024 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: The Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Emma Fan, met with the Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, on Monday, to discuss ongoing and upcoming development projects supported by ADB, said a press release.

During the meeting, the minister emphasised the alignment of the recently-finalised 5-year development plan with the prime minister’s broader development agenda.

He highlighted the government’s strategic focus on key sectors such as information technology, agriculture, and social development, aiming to foster inclusive growth and uplift marginalised communities.

The minister underscored the importance of modernising infrastructure, particularly roads, to enhance connectivity within the country and with regional partners, especially Central Asia.

He appreciated the ADB’s continued support in this regard, stressing that improvements in road infrastructure, including the Taftan section, are critical for boosting trade and regional integration.

