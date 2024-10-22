Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-22

Corn, soy futures up on flurry of export sales

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2024 06:33am

CHICAGO: Chicago corn and soybean futures rose on Monday as low prices spurred a flurry of international demand for US grains and soy, analysts said.

The demand is a welcome respite for domestic grain sellers, who have struggled with merchandising a massive US crop with hefty global supplies at sluggish prices and freight transportation woes on the nation’s interior rivers.

Wheat futures also rose on spillover support from corn futures, lingering concerns over drought in key wheat-growing areas and Russian export restrictions.

Chicago Board of Trade soybeans were last up 9 cents at $9.79 a bushel and corn rose 5 cents to $4.10 a bushel as of 1610 GMT.

Corn soybean

Comments

200 characters

Corn, soy futures up on flurry of export sales

IMF conditionalities: PM-led NEDB may become redundant

Development projects: Ministries told to take MPD&SI’s input on any litigation

CJP’s appointment: Special Parliamentary body constituted

Summoned for probe in 2nd phase: IPPs agitating over non-payment

Jurisdiction: Now questions will arise every day: Justice Shah

Pacts deadline looms: Refineries’ upgrade plans hit snags

40pc Pak population will become urban by 2030: ADB

5G spectrum auction/release of IMT Spectrum: NERA accepts LoI for providing consultancy services

FBR lists cases pending implementation of FTO rulings

Cricket bat symbol: SC dismisses PTI’s review plea

Read more stories