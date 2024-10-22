Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-22

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 22 Oct, 2024 06:33am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (October 21, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 19-10-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,600        285        17,885        17,885          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           18,862        305        19,167        19,167          NIL
===========================================================================

