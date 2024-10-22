Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Cotton market remains bearish

Published 22 Oct, 2024

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained bearish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8000 to Rs 8,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,200 per maund, while the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

1000 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,400 per maund, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,400 per maund, 200 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 1000 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 17,900 per maund, 200 bales of Marrot, 200 bales of Fort Abbas, 400 bales of Mian Wali and 200 bales of Obaro were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,600 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per Kg.

