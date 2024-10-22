KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (October 21, 2024).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 Bam Bam Disc Jp-1 Trans Maritime 20-10-2024
OP-2 Chemroad Disc Safan Marine 20-10-2024
Aqua Base Oil Services
OP-3 Dae Won Disc Alphine Marine 21-10-2024
Chemical Services
B-1 Songa Disc Alphine Marine 19-10-2024
Neptune Chemical Services
B-2 T Vega Disc Alphine Marine 21-10-2024
Chemical Services
B-4 Tan Load Rice Universal 19-10-2024
Binh 256 Shipping
B-5 Clipper Load Rice Ocean 16-10-2024
Brunello Services
B-11/B-12 Helsinki Load Crystal Sea 17-10-2024
Eagle Clinkers Services
B-13/B-14 Kang Yu Load Bulk Shipping 17-10-2024
Clinkers Agencies
B-15/B-14 Berge Load Gearbulk 18-10-2024
Cathrine Clinkers Shipping
B-16/B-17 HG Bremen Disc Rock WmaShipcare 20-10-2024
Phosphate Services
Nmb-1 Shams Load Rice N.S Shipping 10-10-2024
Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Panthera J Load Project 19-10-2024
Container Shipping
B-24 Stolt Disc Asia Marine 20-10-2024
Excellence Base Oil
B-24 Solar Disc Gac Pakistan 20-10-2024
Sharna Base Oil
B-26/B-27 Ym Disc Load Inshipping 21-10-2024
Excellence Container
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2/Sapt-1 Apl Phoenix Disc Load CmaCgm 20-10-2024
Container Pakistan
Sapt-3/Sapt-2 Apl Disc Load CmaCgm 20-10-2024
Barcelona Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Dae Won 21-10-2024 Disc. Chemical Alphine Marine
Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Rabigh 21-10-2024 D/4000 Alphine Marine
Sunshine Chemical Services
Zhong Gu 21-10-2024 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Hang Zhou Agency
Jolly Argento 21-10-2024 D/L Container Eastern Sea
Transport
Yuan Xiang
Fa Zhan 21-10-2024 D/L Container Feeder Logistics
Candour 8 21-10-2024 L/21000 Rice Universal Shipping
Nave Cielo 22-10-2024 D/25700 Mogas Alphine Marine
Services
Sg Pegasus 22-10-2024 D/6000 Chemical Alphine Marine
Services
Hafnia Pride 22-10-2024 D/57611 Mogas Alphine Marine
Services
Xin Chang Shu 22-10-2024 D/L Container CoscoShiping
Line Pak
Dimitris Y 22-10-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Addison 22-10-2024 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Elenore 21-10-2024 Tanker -
Wan Hai 611 21-10-2024 Container Ship -
Safeen Power 21-10-2024 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments