KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (October 21, 2024).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Bam Bam        Disc Jp-1      Trans Maritime     20-10-2024
OP-2              Chemroad       Disc           Safan Marine       20-10-2024
                  Aqua           Base Oil       Services
OP-3              Dae Won        Disc           Alphine Marine     21-10-2024
                                 Chemical       Services
B-1               Songa          Disc           Alphine Marine     19-10-2024
                  Neptune        Chemical       Services
B-2               T Vega         Disc           Alphine Marine     21-10-2024
                                 Chemical       Services
B-4               Tan            Load Rice      Universal          19-10-2024
                  Binh 256                      Shipping
B-5               Clipper        Load Rice      Ocean              16-10-2024
                  Brunello                      Services
B-11/B-12         Helsinki       Load           Crystal Sea        17-10-2024
                  Eagle          Clinkers       Services
B-13/B-14         Kang Yu        Load           Bulk Shipping      17-10-2024
                                 Clinkers       Agencies
B-15/B-14         Berge          Load           Gearbulk           18-10-2024
                  Cathrine       Clinkers       Shipping
B-16/B-17         HG Bremen      Disc Rock      WmaShipcare        20-10-2024
                                 Phosphate      Services
Nmb-1             Shams          Load Rice      N.S Shipping       10-10-2024
                                                Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Panthera J     Load           Project            19-10-2024
                                 Container      Shipping
B-24              Stolt          Disc           Asia Marine        20-10-2024
                  Excellence     Base Oil
B-24              Solar          Disc           Gac Pakistan       20-10-2024
                  Sharna         Base Oil
B-26/B-27         Ym             Disc Load      Inshipping         21-10-2024
                  Excellence     Container
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2/Sapt-1     Apl Phoenix    Disc Load      CmaCgm             20-10-2024
                                 Container      Pakistan
Sapt-3/Sapt-2     Apl            Disc Load      CmaCgm             20-10-2024
                  Barcelona      Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Dae Won           21-10-2024     Disc. Chemical                Alphine Marine
                                                                     Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Rabigh            21-10-2024     D/4000                        Alphine Marine
Sunshine                         Chemical                            Services
Zhong Gu          21-10-2024     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
Hang Zhou                                                              Agency
Jolly Argento     21-10-2024     D/L Container                    Eastern Sea
                                                                    Transport
Yuan Xiang
Fa Zhan           21-10-2024     D/L Container               Feeder Logistics
Candour 8         21-10-2024     L/21000 Rice              Universal Shipping
Nave Cielo        22-10-2024     D/25700 Mogas                 Alphine Marine
                                                                     Services
Sg Pegasus        22-10-2024     D/6000 Chemical               Alphine Marine
                                                                     Services
Hafnia Pride      22-10-2024     D/57611 Mogas                 Alphine Marine
                                                                     Services
Xin Chang Shu     22-10-2024     D/L Container                   CoscoShiping
                                                                     Line Pak
Dimitris Y        22-10-2024     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Addison           22-10-2024     D/L Container              Oceansea Shipping
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Elenore           21-10-2024     Tanker                                     -
Wan Hai 611       21-10-2024     Container Ship                             -
Safeen Power      21-10-2024     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================

