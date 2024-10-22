Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (October 21, 2024).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Bam Bam Disc Jp-1 Trans Maritime 20-10-2024 OP-2 Chemroad Disc Safan Marine 20-10-2024 Aqua Base Oil Services OP-3 Dae Won Disc Alphine Marine 21-10-2024 Chemical Services B-1 Songa Disc Alphine Marine 19-10-2024 Neptune Chemical Services B-2 T Vega Disc Alphine Marine 21-10-2024 Chemical Services B-4 Tan Load Rice Universal 19-10-2024 Binh 256 Shipping B-5 Clipper Load Rice Ocean 16-10-2024 Brunello Services B-11/B-12 Helsinki Load Crystal Sea 17-10-2024 Eagle Clinkers Services B-13/B-14 Kang Yu Load Bulk Shipping 17-10-2024 Clinkers Agencies B-15/B-14 Berge Load Gearbulk 18-10-2024 Cathrine Clinkers Shipping B-16/B-17 HG Bremen Disc Rock WmaShipcare 20-10-2024 Phosphate Services Nmb-1 Shams Load Rice N.S Shipping 10-10-2024 Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Panthera J Load Project 19-10-2024 Container Shipping B-24 Stolt Disc Asia Marine 20-10-2024 Excellence Base Oil B-24 Solar Disc Gac Pakistan 20-10-2024 Sharna Base Oil B-26/B-27 Ym Disc Load Inshipping 21-10-2024 Excellence Container ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2/Sapt-1 Apl Phoenix Disc Load CmaCgm 20-10-2024 Container Pakistan Sapt-3/Sapt-2 Apl Disc Load CmaCgm 20-10-2024 Barcelona Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Dae Won 21-10-2024 Disc. Chemical Alphine Marine Services ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Rabigh 21-10-2024 D/4000 Alphine Marine Sunshine Chemical Services Zhong Gu 21-10-2024 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Hang Zhou Agency Jolly Argento 21-10-2024 D/L Container Eastern Sea Transport Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan 21-10-2024 D/L Container Feeder Logistics Candour 8 21-10-2024 L/21000 Rice Universal Shipping Nave Cielo 22-10-2024 D/25700 Mogas Alphine Marine Services Sg Pegasus 22-10-2024 D/6000 Chemical Alphine Marine Services Hafnia Pride 22-10-2024 D/57611 Mogas Alphine Marine Services Xin Chang Shu 22-10-2024 D/L Container CoscoShiping Line Pak Dimitris Y 22-10-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Addison 22-10-2024 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Elenore 21-10-2024 Tanker - Wan Hai 611 21-10-2024 Container Ship - Safeen Power 21-10-2024 Container Ship - =============================================================================

