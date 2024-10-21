Futures spread up 312bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 312bps to 18.50 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes decreased by 14.3 percent to 106.92 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 124.84 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 17.3 percent to Rs 6.47 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 7.82 billion.

