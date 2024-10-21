AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,097 Increased By 8.5 (0.09%)
BR30 27,193 Increased By 58.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 85,250 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 26,803 No Change 0 (0%)
FTSE 100 dips but logs weekly gain on rate cut bets

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2024 06:04am

LONDON: The UK’s FTSE 100 ended lower on Friday, weighed down by British American Tobacco following its settlement to end a tobacco lawsuit in Canada, but the blue-chip index logged weekly gains in anticipation of a UK rate cut next month.

The FTSE 100 was down 0.3% after closing at its strongest level since late May in the previous session, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index rose 0.2% to close at a two-week high.

British American Tobacco lost 3.2% after the Dunhill and Lucky Strike maker, along with Philip Morris and Japan Tobacco, agreed to pay $23.6 billion to settle a long-running tobacco lawsuit in Canada.

UK-listed precious metal miners gained 1.7%, in tandem with gold prices that scaled a record high, while industrial metal miners rose 1.3%, as China’s new stimulus measures boosted copper prices.

Data showed British retail sales unexpectedly rose in September, contradicting signs that consumers were downbeat about possible tax rises ahead of the new government’s first budget later this month. Gains this week in UK stock markets were mainly powered by Wednesday’s data that showed British inflation fell to 1.7%, below the BoE’s 2% target, bolstering bets for a rate cut by the Bank of England on Nov. 7.

