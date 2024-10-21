AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-21

Iranian CG advocates boost in economic, trade ties

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2024 06:04am

PESHAWAR: Consul General of Iran in Peshawar Ali Banafshekhah stressed the need for strengthening economic and trade relations with Pakistan.

He said his country is ready to extend all kinds of cooperation to strengthen the mutual trade relations with Pakistan.

He was talking to Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fazal Moqeem Khan during his visit to the Chamber House.

Accompanied by commercial attaché Hossein Mailki, Banafshekhah said his country wants to improve trade and economic relations with Pakistan and all brotherly and neighbouring countries.

The meeting was attended by SCCI vice president Shehryar Khan, members of the executive committee Aftab Iqbal, Muhammad Ashfaq and Nadeem Rauf, Secretary General Muqtasid Ahsan, Secretary Sohail Anjum and others.

The diplomat said bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Iran is very low, which needed to be improved by efficient exploitation of potentials of the both countries.

The meeting thoroughly deliberated upon prospects of enhancing mutual Pak-Iran trade, exchange of business delegations, holding of joint trade

exhibitions and hurdles in the trade.

Fazal Moqeem assured full cooperation to strengthen the bilateral Pak-Iran trade. He called for cementing bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Iran.

The SCCI chief emphasized the problems should be resolved by table talks to promote the business and trade between the two brotherly Islamic countries.

The CG mentioned on the occasion about signing of MoU between Mashhad Chamber of Iran and SCCI, stating that economic cooperation would be further improved through joint initiatives in future.

Fazal Moqeem said SCCI will continue to play a role in promoting Pak-Iran relationship.

The meeting agreed to continue joint working and holding meetings to improve the mutual trade between the two brotherly Islamic countries.

