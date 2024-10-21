Pakistan Print 2024-10-21
Punjab decides to restore private college registration
LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to restore the registration of a private college campus. According to...
LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to restore the registration of a private college campus.
According to sources, the Punjab Education Department has informed the administration, soon a notification would be issued to restore the licence of the campus. After that the private college would be able to restart educational activities.
Earlier, registration of the college was suspended on the order of the provincial education minister.
Comments