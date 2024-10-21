CM orders setting up of 3 new bodies

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to establish three provincial authorities for Punjab Development, Water & Sanitation, and Horticulture.

In this regard the Chief Minister granted final approval for the establishment of these provincial. A formal legislation will be conducted in this regard soon The provincial authorities will formulate policies and plans at the central level, and ensure their implementation at the local level.

The meeting reviewed proposals for the establishment of Governing Boards and Director Generals for the provincial authorities along with the appointment of Management Boards and Managing Directors at the local level.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to transfer streetlights to solar energy soon.

Provincial Ministers Bilal Yasin, Zeeshan Rafique, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM, relevant Secretaries and other senior officials attended the meeting, while Secretary Housing and Secretary Local Government participated in the meeting via video link.

