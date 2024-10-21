AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,097 Increased By 8.5 (0.09%)
BR30 27,193 Increased By 58.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 85,250 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 26,803 No Change 0 (0%)
Oct 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-21

Senate passes Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2024

APP Published 21 Oct, 2024 07:38am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Sunday passed the Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2024 unanimously, paving way to register Deeni Madaris under an enactment to check their activities in appropriate manner.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar moved the bill to amend the Societies Registration Act, 1860 [The Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2024] in the House.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bills says that Deeni Madaris play a pivotal role in imparting religious education to every Muslim. At the same time, such Deeni Madaris are required to register under an enactment to check their activities in appropriate manner.

However, certain serious issues have been noticed in registration of Deeni Madaris in the absence of proper legislation. Therefore, it is expedient to provide for registration of the Deeni Madaris under the umbrella of an enactment.

SENATE Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Comments

200 characters

Senate passes Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2024

KE says not interested in Thar Block-II project sans its inclusion in IGCEP

After Senate, National Assembly also passes 26th Constitutional Amendment

Pak-UAE JMC meeting today to consider widening ties

Income Tax Ordinance: FBR drafting new law to end categories of ‘late-filers’, ‘non-filers’

Fiscal support to SOEs escalates to Rs5.7trn: SBP

Cabinet approves proposed draft

Senate passes 26th constitutional amendment bill

PMA concerned over increase in polio cases

Illegal housing schemes: PRA Tribunal takes judicial notice

26th constitutional amendment: Gilani congratulates nation on approval

Read more stories