Senate passes Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Sunday passed the Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2024 unanimously, paving way to register Deeni Madaris under an enactment to check their activities in appropriate manner.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar moved the bill to amend the Societies Registration Act, 1860 [The Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2024] in the House.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bills says that Deeni Madaris play a pivotal role in imparting religious education to every Muslim. At the same time, such Deeni Madaris are required to register under an enactment to check their activities in appropriate manner.

However, certain serious issues have been noticed in registration of Deeni Madaris in the absence of proper legislation. Therefore, it is expedient to provide for registration of the Deeni Madaris under the umbrella of an enactment.